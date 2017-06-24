Before & after: this forlorn Surrey home gets a sparkling makeover

Here on homify we're always excited when old and outdated spaces get a second chance in life via an eye-catching makeover, which is exactly the reason why our ‘before and after’ pieces enjoy such popularity.

For today’s piece, we take a look at a family home in Farnham that underwent (and truly deserved) a renovation to make it a much more stylish (and much bigger) home perfect for 21st-century life.

Farnham-based pros Adapt Architecture took the wheel for this project – let’s check out how they fared.