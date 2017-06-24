Before & after: this forlorn Surrey home gets a sparkling makeover

Here on homify we're always excited when old and outdated spaces get a second chance in life via an eye-catching makeover, which is exactly the reason why our ‘before and after’ pieces enjoy such popularity.
For today’s piece, we take a look at a family home in Farnham that underwent (and truly deserved) a renovation to make it a much more stylish (and much bigger) home perfect for 21st-century life.
Farnham-based pros Adapt Architecture took the wheel for this project – let’s check out how they fared.
We don’t blame you for being a bit creeped out by this front façade – it looks dark and dingy, severely neglected and definitely underloved.
Fortunately, this is the ‘before’ stage of the project…
Now we’re talking! Gone is the creepy front space and here we get to enjoy a façade that says “welcome” with a big stylish grin.
So many eye-catching elements to point out here: the rusty-red roof shingles; the skylights; the cute little timber porch overhang; the brick-clad driveway in a bold dark colour etc.
Of course this makeover also extended to the rear of the house – and here this property enjoys such a royal look that it’s almost as if we’ve crossed over into another project.
Apart from oceans of space for that terrace and garden, the house here also gets our attention via its façade materials, especially those honey-hued timber panels that contrast so effectively with the white walls and dark window frames.
How fantastic is this timber-clad terrace? Expertly crafted, it turns out to be quite the exceptional outdoor space for relaxing and socialising. And even though a few furniture pieces would enhance its functionality factor, we quite like the open look it currently has – those wooden steps are a work of art!
Let’s see some more images of this house’s new look.
