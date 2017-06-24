A lavish London home with decor to die for

RBD Architecture & Interiors bring us our latest homify 360° gem – and a truly shiny one at that!
This project of theirs features one of the widest newly developed houses in Belgravia, London, clocking in at just under 33ft wide! In addition to fantastic space, this residence also treats its inhabitants (and us) to a gracious double-height reception room, home cinema, gym, a large roof terrace, top-of-the-range security systems and, of course, an interior style to die for.
Let’s kick-start this discovery immediately…
If you have the space, then why not… This living room clearly enjoys its spacious layout with two separate seating areas, as well as buckets of natural light flooding indoors to bounce around those neutral hues and sleek surfaces.
Now this is certainly one way of styling up a hallway/entryway: with sleek and shiny surfaces (including glass flooring), a crisp colour palette, an exceptional ceiling light that dangles down from the roof, and one piece of immensely eye-catching wall art that injects dozens of vibrant hues into the room.
How does your own, private little seating area in your bedroom sound? With ample space to spare, this bedroom gets to enjoy just that.
However, the piece that really stands out here (for us, at least) is that stunningly upholstered headboard inserting some elegant character into the sleeping space.
The decadent designs seep outdoors and style up this stunning little terrace as well, where plush seating, a sleek coffee table, ample legroom and some lush landscape touches ensure a most memorable space for when the need for outdoor rest and relaxation occurs.
We simply need to explore this house some more…
