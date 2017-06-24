A lavish London home with decor to die for

RBD Architecture & Interiors bring us our latest homify 360° gem – and a truly shiny one at that!

This project of theirs features one of the widest newly developed houses in Belgravia, London, clocking in at just under 33ft wide! In addition to fantastic space, this residence also treats its inhabitants (and us) to a gracious double-height reception room, home cinema, gym, a large roof terrace, top-of-the-range security systems and, of course, an interior style to die for.

Let’s kick-start this discovery immediately…