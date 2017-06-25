Your browser is out-of-date.

This Barnes family home will take your breath away

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Classic style living room
Today’s homify 360° highlight focuses on a family home (with a not-too-shabby area layout of 558 m²) in Barnes, London that was styled up by interior design firm Studio K Design.

This particular project had two fundamental objectives: the first was to create an impressive and stunning family home for the client and his family to live in luxury and happiness for the next couple of years. The second, longer-term objective was to ensure that this inspirational interior would appeal to future prospective buyers when the property is later marketed, maximising the profit and return on investment. 

Consequently, specific consideration was given to make sure all elements of the design remain timeless and will not fall out of fashion. 

Let’s see if these objectives were met…

The exterior look

Barnes: Exterior Post Renovation homify Modern houses Modern exterior,double fronted,barnes,renovation,home renovation,extension,basement extension
Barnes: Exterior Post Renovation

Right away we can see that the design style combines classic and modern, with elegant and stylish finishes that stand out even at the exterior façade, uniting both of the key objectives for the project. A contemporary colour palette of neutral tones was utilised, providing a harmonious flow that is both warm and welcoming.

Personal taste

Barnes: Front Door & Entrance Hall homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Hallway,Front door,stairs,lantern,double front doors,railings
Barnes: Front Door & Entrance Hall

The finished, high-end design is reflective of the client’s style and taste preferences, as well as the expectations of the discerning high-net worth purchaser from this target luxury residential market.

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

The kitchen

Barnes: Contemporary Smallbone Kitchen homify Modern kitchen Contemporary kitchen,kitchen lighting,contemporary lights,smallbone,kitchen cabinet,kitchen island,barstools,open space kitchen,open plan,open plan kitchen
Barnes: Contemporary Smallbone Kitchen

Top-class style aside for just a moment, it is crystal clear that functionality and practicality were also kept in mind here – why else would this kitchen enjoy such a spacious layout that can allow the residents to comfortably cook, dine, socialise and entertain to their hearts’ content?

The formal living room

Barnes: Formal Sitting Room homify Classic style living room fireplace,biofuel,knoll,coffee table,armchairs,buttoned armchair,sitting room,living room
Barnes: Formal Sitting Room

Quite a nice change to see a wall that enjoys a hue other than white (or off-white or cream… ). But regardless of the background colour, this formal living room’s emphasis is clearly on conversation and visual balance; however, the layout of the furniture also allows each guest, no matter where they are seated, to enjoy that fabulous focal piece: the stylish fireplace. 

Let’s scope out some more images of this house’s glamorous style.

Barnes: Wine Cellar & Cinema Room homify Modern wine cellar Cinema Room,wine cellar,sunken room,basement,camerich,sofas,cinema,home cinema,basement extension
Barnes: Wine Cellar & Cinema Room

Barnes: Wine Cellar & Cinema Room homify Modern media room home cinema,styling,accessories,cinema,cinema room,sofa,basement extension
Barnes: Wine Cellar & Cinema Room

Barnes: Master Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom Master Bedroom,bedroom,cushions,headboard,bedside tables,master suite
Barnes: Master Bedroom

Barnes: Master Bedroom / Dressing Room homify Modern dressing room Dressing Room,master bedroom,shoe storage,wardrobe,wardrobe handles,storage
Barnes: Master Bedroom / Dressing Room

Barnes: Master Bedroom Ensuite homify Modern bathroom marble,freestanding bath,bath,bathroom lighting,bathroom floor,bathroom furniture,shutters,master ensuite,ensuite bathroom,ensuite
Barnes: Master Bedroom Ensuite

Barnes: Gym homify Modern gym gym,home gym,gym mirror,basement gym
Barnes: Gym

Barnes: Garden / Exterior homify Modern garden garden,patio,steps,garden steps,exterior,open plan,crittal
Barnes: Garden / Exterior

If you like this look, you are sure to fall in love with An elegant family home with some serious bling.

14 borderline-genius storage solutions you'll want to try
So, do you think the professionals’ objectives were successful?

