This Barnes family home will take your breath away

Today’s homify 360° highlight focuses on a family home (with a not-too-shabby area layout of 558 m²) in Barnes, London that was styled up by interior design firm Studio K Design.
This particular project had two fundamental objectives: the first was to create an impressive and stunning family home for the client and his family to live in luxury and happiness for the next couple of years. The second, longer-term objective was to ensure that this inspirational interior would appeal to future prospective buyers when the property is later marketed, maximising the profit and return on investment.
Consequently, specific consideration was given to make sure all elements of the design remain timeless and will not fall out of fashion.
Let’s see if these objectives were met…
Right away we can see that the design style combines classic and modern, with elegant and stylish finishes that stand out even at the exterior façade, uniting both of the key objectives for the project. A contemporary colour palette of neutral tones was utilised, providing a harmonious flow that is both warm and welcoming.
The finished, high-end design is reflective of the client’s style and taste preferences, as well as the expectations of the discerning high-net worth purchaser from this target luxury residential market.
Top-class style aside for just a moment, it is crystal clear that functionality and practicality were also kept in mind here – why else would this kitchen enjoy such a spacious layout that can allow the residents to comfortably cook, dine, socialise and entertain to their hearts’ content?
Quite a nice change to see a wall that enjoys a hue other than white (or off-white or cream… ). But regardless of the background colour, this formal living room’s emphasis is clearly on conversation and visual balance; however, the layout of the furniture also allows each guest, no matter where they are seated, to enjoy that fabulous focal piece: the stylish fireplace.
Let’s scope out some more images of this house’s glamorous style.
