This Barnes family home will take your breath away

Today’s homify 360° highlight focuses on a family home (with a not-too-shabby area layout of 558 m²) in Barnes, London that was styled up by interior design firm Studio K Design.

This particular project had two fundamental objectives: the first was to create an impressive and stunning family home for the client and his family to live in luxury and happiness for the next couple of years. The second, longer-term objective was to ensure that this inspirational interior would appeal to future prospective buyers when the property is later marketed, maximising the profit and return on investment.

Consequently, specific consideration was given to make sure all elements of the design remain timeless and will not fall out of fashion.

Let’s see if these objectives were met…