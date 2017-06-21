5 bloody brilliant British garden transformations

If you have a garden that's a little lacklustre, it can be difficult to picture how good it could look with a little work—which is why we're going to show you five of our all-time favourite transformations! If these projects don't inspire you to get in touch with a landscape architect, we don't know what will, as formerly boring, derelict and uninspiring spaces have been turned into utterly gorgeous slices of private heaven that are party-ready, relaxing and sure to be the envy of their neighbourhoods. If you're ready to take on a garden revamp, let these terrific projects inspire you to get started!