5 bloody brilliant British garden transformations

press profile homify
Country Garden, Christine Wilson Gardens Christine Wilson Gardens
If you have a garden that's a little lacklustre, it can be difficult to picture how good it could look with a little work—which is why we're going to show you five of our all-time favourite transformations! If these projects don't inspire you to get in touch with a landscape architect, we don't know what will, as formerly boring, derelict and uninspiring spaces have been turned into utterly gorgeous slices of private heaven that are party-ready, relaxing and sure to be the envy of their neighbourhoods. If you're ready to take on a garden revamp, let these terrific projects inspire you to get started!

1. Transforming the tennis court!

Before Christine Wilson Gardens
Christine Wilson Gardens

Before

Christine Wilson Gardens
Christine Wilson Gardens
Christine Wilson Gardens

Well this garden is hardly what you'd call a love-match made in heaven! What might have been a delightful tennis court at one point has been left to fall into serious disarray, with hideous fencing, mossy surfaces and piles of debris ruining the outlook! You won't believe what it became though!

The patio Christine Wilson Gardens
Christine Wilson Gardens

The patio

Christine Wilson Gardens
Christine Wilson Gardens
Christine Wilson Gardens

WOAH! Is this the same garden? Technically it is, but there is nothing to give you any idea that this luscious country garden was ever a dilapidated tennis court! The multi-level design works so well and offers fabulous opportunities for including lashings of natural stone and well-curated beds. Delightful!

2. Dilapidated decking that had to go!

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Extended living space—Manchester

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Here we can see what happens when you leave decking to fall prey to the elements! What might have once been a neat and tidy terrace has become dirty and slimy, which totally overshadows the generous amount of garden space on offer, but that all became a distant memory!

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Extended living space—Manchester

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

We find this contemporary garden revamp so charming! Pale stone offers a lovely and refreshing aesthetic, while treated wood brings some warmth back into play and the planting has been so well considered! easy to maintain beds inject just enough greenery but won't take too much time to maintain and there's so much handy integrated seating too!

3. Making more of a mud pit.

Before 1 Summit Landscapes
Summit Landscapes

Before 1

Summit Landscapes
Summit Landscapes
Summit Landscapes

Argh! What a scary sight to look out on! Without even a blade of grass in place, the best thing we can say about this 'garden' is that it is a totally blank slate to work with, but really, all the mud and grime is a little uninspiring, wouldn't you say? Just you wait though…

After 1 Summit Landscapes
Summit Landscapes

After 1

Summit Landscapes
Summit Landscapes
Summit Landscapes

Talk about landscaped to within an inch of its life! This newly modernised garden looks so easy to maintain, exciting and unusual and we are loving the combination of a shaped lawn with a cobblestone patio, edge planters and a handy shed, which has been stained to match the fences in a bid to blend them together! Perfection!

4. Amplifying great bones.

Garden before works took place Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

Garden before works took place

Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

We actually think that this garden is super as it is, but it just needs a little extra touch to make more of it. We always like a little artificial grass, as it is so low maintenance, but given that this property is a picture-perfect rural extravaganza, we think the opportunity for landscaping that reflects that is rife!

Courtyard Garden Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd Mediterranean style garden
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

Courtyard Garden

Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

How wonderful is this courtyard garden now? A series of pretty hardscaping materials have come together to create a wonderfully rustic space and by removing all of the old decking, to replace it with gorgeous brick beds, there is such an easy to maintain vibe being retained. The inclusion of a little seating area is the cherry in top!

5. An attempt to reclaim nature.

Before IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD grass,lawn,before,landscape
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Before

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

If this was our garden, we have to admit that we would feel a little intimated by the amount of work needed to transform it, which is why landscape architects and gardeners are so wonderful! Long but fairly narrow, this garden has so much potential, but what on earth would YOU do with it? Come and see what the owners did!

Addition of a Loft Conversion, Rear Extension with bi folding doors and a contemporary garden IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD loft conversion,extension,sash windows,contemporary garden,wooden bench,raised flower bed,raised planting,evergreens,olive trees,red cedar,victorian home
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Addition of a Loft Conversion, Rear Extension with bi folding doors and a contemporary garden

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Wow! This is a garden design that was clearly inspired by the aesthetic of the house it connects to, as well as the owners' desire to entertain regularly! Rich cherry wood has made for a really upmarket and lengthy terrace that will look wonderful for decades to come and those borders? Heavenly! 

If you fancy a little more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Low-maintenance garden ideas.

Which of these gardens has fired up your imagination?

