Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 things you definitely need for an organised hallway

press profile homify press profile homify
Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Loading admin actions …

Your hallway might be an untapped organisational haven, if you're simply using it as a transitional area for your home—which is why we want to show you some must-have additions that will transform it into something so much more useful! Every interior designer in the world knows that you can balance storage solutions and gorgeous aesthetics, and, more to the point, you SHOULD, if you can. So how about taking a look at our furniture suggestions for a hallway that works as hard as you do to maintain a tidy and organised home?

1. A side table is a common sense inclusion that gives you somewhere to pop your bag as you walk in. It can also house a handy lamp, as well as some flowers.

Make every room a new adventure....., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Make every room a new adventure… ..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

2. Hanging hooks are an understated and simple way to make sure you have somewhere to organise your coats. If everyone has their own hook, that makes things even simpler!

W 87th St Penthouse, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Eisner Design

Eisner Design
Eisner Design
Eisner Design

3. Somewhere for shoes is vital in your hallway! You know how quickly they pile up and spill all over your floor, so cubby holes or an inset rack is absolutely essential!

Boot Warmer Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hart Design and Construction

Boot Warmer

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

4. Bags of storage is the key to a hallway becoming a lot more useful, so how about lining yours with stunning bookshelves? Stealthy drawers would really up the organisation!

Fronhaul Baart Harries Newall Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Baart Harries Newall

Fronhaul

Baart Harries Newall
Baart Harries Newall
Baart Harries Newall

5. Simple wall shelves are a great option if you don't like overly contrived hallway storage. You can, essentially, turn your belongings into works of art and keep them where you need them.

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Frey

Penthouse, Zurich

Studio Frey
Studio Frey
Studio Frey

6. Don't forget to apportion somewhere for your brolly! Either a hook or a stand will work well, but don't forget that you'll need somewhere for when they are wet too!

Richmond - Boot Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Roselind Wilson Design

Richmond—Boot Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A dish for your keys can be a lifesaver, as who hasn't lost their keys at some point? A super frustrating occurrence, that could all be the past, thanks to a simple dish!

Hall Studio Mark Ruthven Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Studio Mark Ruthven

Hall

Studio Mark Ruthven
Studio Mark Ruthven
Studio Mark Ruthven

8. Having somewhere for the mail is vital! If you have a side table in place, a simple letter rack will be a fantastic way to keep important letters from getting waylaid!

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. A rack for your bicycle not only looks great (just LOOK at this one!), it also makes brilliant use of your hallway space and keeps your bike exactly where you need it! Genius!

SLÎT – weiß, MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture Living roomShelves
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

10. A huge mirror will make your hallway look and feel bigger for sure, but it will also give you one final opportunity to make sure you are ready to leave the house. You know you need this before work!

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

11. Finally, with all these fantastic upgrades to your hallway in place, pull up a chair and enjoy them! It'll also be a godsend when you're trying to pull on some wellies!

Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Martin Gardner Photography

Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

For even more great hallway ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations.

The sleek family terrace with a surprise upstairs
Which of these ideas is a must-have for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks