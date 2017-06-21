11 things you definitely need for an organised hallway

Your hallway might be an untapped organisational haven, if you're simply using it as a transitional area for your home—which is why we want to show you some must-have additions that will transform it into something so much more useful! Every interior designer in the world knows that you can balance storage solutions and gorgeous aesthetics, and, more to the point, you SHOULD, if you can. So how about taking a look at our furniture suggestions for a hallway that works as hard as you do to maintain a tidy and organised home?