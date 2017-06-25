Your browser is out-of-date.

Is this Dublin's most spectacular modern home?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Loading admin actions …

No building project is without its fair share of challenges, and today’s homify 360° discovery is certainly no exception. With a steeply-sloping site as the location, London-based experts Des Ewing Residential Architects had to resort to some creative planning for their project: a three-floor residence that enjoys views over Dublin Bay.

What does the end result look like? Glad you asked…

A cubic structure

A strong linear style; neutral hues adorning the façade; no overly embellished surfaces anywhere… yup, sounds like the modern design style to us! 

What also aids in this house’s eye-catching façade are the various cube and rectangle-like shapes that seem to protrude from one another to form the different spaces, including chimney, terrace, roof overhang etc.

An open look

How gorgeous is this side view? With multiple windows and glass doors (all in generous sizes, of course) being flaunted, we can tell right away that this house has no trouble when it comes to natural lighting filtering indoors. 

From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

A sloping style

From the front, we can get the full picture of just how much that landscape slopes, which would put some difficulty on any building project. However, the end result, as we’ve established, is visually fantastic – and don’t you think that the sloping landscape adds the perfect contrasting touch to the house’s rigid and linear look?

A lit-up vision

We just couldn’t pass up the opportunity of seeing how this house comes to life at night, thanks to the indoor lighting fixtures.

Let’s scope out some more images, shall we?

We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

