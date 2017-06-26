Your browser is out-of-date.

This cramped family home got an ingenious new addition

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
London-based pros The Market Design & Build bring us our latest homify 360° gem, which details a scenario familiar to most of us: the desire for more indoor space!

When a family home in Ruislip was in need of more legroom, the answer turned out to be a side extension that runs the full side length of the house.

But let’s look at some visual representation to understand this project that much better…

The front side

homify Modern houses
Quite the charming build the house flaunts, complete with pitched roofing and façade touches to ensure a visually pleasing result. However, charm is no substitute for space, which is why the new extension on the right was necessary.

The new extension (indoor)

homify Modern garage/shed
Some extra legroom is ensured via this extension, which can be used for… well, there exists a mountain of possibilities, from a guest bedroom and home office to a lounge and children’s play room.

And just notice the roof light that adds in a decent amount of natural lighting.

The other side

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
As we said, the extension extends all the way to the back of the house, and here we can see that the other side fulfills the function of a laundry room that looks out onto the rear garden.

And speaking of which…

The garden

homify Modern houses
What a picturesque setting the back yard turns out to be, all thanks to this gorgeous garden design! Freshly cut grass, lush bushes, colourful flowers, a wooden bench… all the winning touches seem to be included here!

Let’s scope out some more images.

homify Modern garden
homify Minimalist garage/shed
homify Minimalist houses
What would you use this side extension for?

