A modern red-brick home with a difference

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Modern living room
For today’s homify 360° discovery, we thought’ we’d travel outside the UK (and Europe) to a land far, far away: South Korea, where a modern house with some inspirational style awaits us.

Located in Seoul, this residential structure serves to not only provide space and style to its inhabitants, but also inspire those who view its exterior- and interior designs (that would be us).

Oh, and did we mention that this house completely floored us in terms of space and layout?

The exterior style

아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Modern houses
Our regular homify readers will know by now how much we love exposed brick walls – the texture, the pattern, the rich colours… That’s why we’ve already fallen in love with this house, and we haven’t even moved past the exterior façade yet.

And would you look at the picture-perfect design of that terrace and garden?

Space and more space

아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Modern living room
Just when we though this house couldn’t impress us any further, this oh-so-spacious interior takes our breaths away. This open-plan layout of the kitchen, dining room and living area is by no means cramped or cluttered, and still offers ample leftover legroom for a host of other furniture and décor pieces.

Moving upstairs

아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A staircase in light neutrals and timber steps lead us upstairs to where the more private areas of the house are situated. 

From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

The super modern bathroom

아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Modern bathroom
Is there no end to this house’s indoor space? This bathroom can easily be divided up into two separate rooms with adequate legroom for each one; however, we do admire the spacious and royal look that this bathroom flaunts, especially when paired with that fabulous landscape view outside.

The bedroom

아산 염치주택, 솔토지빈 솔토지빈 Modern style bedroom
Last but certainly not least, the bedroom, which also enjoys a most prominent spacious look thanks to those high-rise ceilings. 

Looking for more legroom? Check out: More floor space with budget friendly ways.

10 places in your home you NEED to keep clean!
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

