A modern red-brick home with a difference

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we thought’ we’d travel outside the UK (and Europe) to a land far, far away: South Korea, where a modern house with some inspirational style awaits us.
Located in Seoul, this residential structure serves to not only provide space and style to its inhabitants, but also inspire those who view its exterior- and interior designs (that would be us).
Oh, and did we mention that this house completely floored us in terms of space and layout?
Our regular homify readers will know by now how much we love exposed brick walls – the texture, the pattern, the rich colours… That’s why we’ve already fallen in love with this house, and we haven’t even moved past the exterior façade yet.
And would you look at the picture-perfect design of that terrace and garden?
Just when we though this house couldn’t impress us any further, this oh-so-spacious interior takes our breaths away. This open-plan layout of the kitchen, dining room and living area is by no means cramped or cluttered, and still offers ample leftover legroom for a host of other furniture and décor pieces.
A staircase in light neutrals and timber steps lead us upstairs to where the more private areas of the house are situated.
Is there no end to this house’s indoor space? This bathroom can easily be divided up into two separate rooms with adequate legroom for each one; however, we do admire the spacious and royal look that this bathroom flaunts, especially when paired with that fabulous landscape view outside.
Last but certainly not least, the bedroom, which also enjoys a most prominent spacious look thanks to those high-rise ceilings.
