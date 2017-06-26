A modern red-brick home with a difference

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we thought’ we’d travel outside the UK (and Europe) to a land far, far away: South Korea, where a modern house with some inspirational style awaits us.

Located in Seoul, this residential structure serves to not only provide space and style to its inhabitants, but also inspire those who view its exterior- and interior designs (that would be us).

Oh, and did we mention that this house completely floored us in terms of space and layout?