This old shop becomes a magical compact home

*New Build!* The West Barn Flats, The Market Design & Build
Today’s homify 360° highlight is one of those special occasions where an existing structure got changed into something completely different, with the help of a decent renovation project and some creative professionals, of course.

London-based team The Market Design & Build were the experts in charge of this project, which saw an old shop get transformed into a stunning little compact home. 

Let’s take a look at the stylish results…

The exterior façade

What a cute and quaint little sidewalk – we can just picture a collection of shops all neatly aligned, like a book store, candy shop, barber, etc.

Of course this renovation that turned an existing shop into a residential structure would be the talk of the town – or street, rather.

The kitchen

It’s one thing to change a store into a home, it’s quite another to ensure that the home is committed to a comfortable lifestyle and stylish designs. Well, so far so good – this kitchen is not afraid to flaunt its modern style and boasts a healthy dose of storage space, countertop surfaces and sleek appliances.

The bathroom

The modern style continues into the bathroom, where oversized wall tiles in light beige ensure both pattern and an elegant character. 

And just see the clever touches that aid in saving space, such as the floating vanity, a tub-and-shower-in-one design, etc.

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

Outdoor R&R

Would you look at that – there’s even space for a little backyard terrace, complete with a richly textured timber fence, stone flooring, potted plants and a café-style dining area. 

We simply must discover more!

A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

