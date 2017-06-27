10 picture-perfect modern house façades to inspire you

When it comes to our homes’ exterior façades, we might not have as many options as we do when styling up indoor spaces, like living rooms, hallways and kitchens. After all, one doesn’t really opt for furniture and things like wallpaper on the outside of a house, does one?

However, any passerby needs to receive a firm dose of information when glancing at your house’s façade design – it’s all about first impressions, is it not?

To help inspire you, we’ve collected 10 charming houses from Germany-based architects Bärenhaus Gmbh (all in the modern style) that clearly understand the secret to flaunting a successful façade, whether it’s their choice of colours, front doors, landscaping or a host of other equally crucial factors.