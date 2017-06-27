Your browser is out-of-date.

10 picture-perfect modern house façades to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
When it comes to our homes’ exterior façades, we might not have as many options as we do when styling up indoor spaces, like living rooms, hallways and kitchens. After all, one doesn’t really opt for furniture and things like wallpaper on the outside of a house, does one? 

However, any passerby needs to receive a firm dose of information when glancing at your house’s façade design – it’s all about first impressions, is it not?

To help inspire you, we’ve collected 10 charming houses from Germany-based architects Bärenhaus Gmbh (all in the modern style) that clearly understand the secret to flaunting a successful façade, whether it’s their choice of colours, front doors, landscaping or a host of other equally crucial factors.

1. Understated, yet sophisticated – a winning combination for any façade, regardless of design style.

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
2. Now here’s prime proof of how your choice of paint colour can influence your house’s look!

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
3. Don’t you just love how this cube-shape house fits into the picturesque garden- and terrace design?

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
4. Just see how window designs can add to your house’s exterior look, not to mention influence indoor natural lighting.

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
5. This monochrome façade becomes perfectly prominent among the lush greens of the surrounding garden.

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
6. If there ever was such a thing as a five-star house, this would be it!

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
7. A clean-cut look doesn’t have to be boring – that splash of brown ensures this façade stands out.

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
8. It’s party at the back for this beauty, with delicate touches (such as the shaded balcony) making all the difference.

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
9. If you’re going to add colour to just one element, we recommend your front door.

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
10. Never underestimate the power of symmetry and how it can enhance kerb appeal!

Stadtvillenserie Eos, Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Bärenhaus GmbH - das fertige Haus Modern houses
Let’s enhance that first impression even more with these 14 front gates to give your home a touch of class.

Which of these façades inspired you the most?

