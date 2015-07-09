A hidden modern treasure

From this perspective, we can appreciate just how spectacular the location actually is. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead out to the balcony, and can be fully opened to merge the indoor and outdoor spaces. Natural light has been maximised inside the home, with contemporary skylights working to the same effect as the doors. Light timber floorboards and furniture create a modern but relaxed vibe that complements the location, and a splash of colour is introduced in the form of an 80's style rug.

At the back of the room, a glossy kitchen is all kitted out for the chef of the family to whip up a storm. Wine coloured panels have been paired with stainless steel appliances for an edgy look that avoids looking cold, as modern kitchens often can.