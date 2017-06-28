The game-changing extension of a family's tiny terrace

Our newest homify 360° tackles an issue that most of us are familiar with: lack of space! Fortunately for this Kingsbury household, they had some room left in their back yard, which meant a rear extension to treat themselves to some much-needed indoor space.
Restoration and renovation firm The Market Design & Build from London took the wheel on this project – let’s see what they conjured up.
So cute, so quaint and so very desired – yes, this rear extension definitely changed this household’s day-to-day life, but we’ll get to that in a mere moment.
For now we just want to admire the charming look of the extension on the outside – the neutral colours, the glass doors, the stone steps leading towards the garden, the cute little potted plants and figurines adding character to the outdoor space…
A kitchen – that’s what the extension brought to the party on the inside. And the white colour scheme was the perfect option, seeing as it allows natural lighting flowing inside to bounce around, plus contrast quite wonderfully with the vibrant greens of the garden outside.
Cute looks aside, this kitchen is clearly committed to adding heaps of functionality to the household – we can tell that simply by looking at the various cabinetry that can help store away an abundance of kitchen goodies; the ample countertop surfaces to help with cooking and prepping; and, of course, the sleek appliances.
The other side of the extension is where we locate the fridge, as well as more cabinets in that soft, stone-grey hue. And here is also where the extension meets up with the existing house, as we can tell by the oversized floor tiles suddenly transforming into wooden floors.
Let’s scope out a few more images of this project.
