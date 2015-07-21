Designing for a small space

Create the perfect modern home office in a small space. Perhaps it is just in the corner of a room, or at the top of a staircase. Wherever there is a bit of extra room, it is possible to create the perfect home office. Start with an appropriately sized desk that is not overpowering and will not take up too much space. This desk is perfect as it is slender yet large enough to fit any computer. Instead of bringing in cabinets, create storage on the wall. Strategically placed shelving and cabinets on the wall free up floor space while adding function to the space. Don't forget to add a pin board where to pin notes, pictures, and to-do lists easily. Accent the area with colours, such as blue shelving to make the space really pop.