Designing for a small space

Living in a large, exciting metropolis with millions of people often means living in small, tight spaces and apartments. Living in a small space doesn't mean design has to suffer. Small spaces and big design ideas can go hand in hand with careful planning and execution. Optimize small spaces, create storage and space with big ideas and design with these ideas catered to the city slicker.
Creating a welcoming living room in a small space can be challenging. Chose proper furniture and colour palettes to make the room larger than it appears. Go for a slender sectional couch, as opposed to multiple couches or chairs, to create optimal seating areas. Instead of one large coffee table, use two small ones for functionality and to add a modern flair. With more room, add a small dinning table and chairs to create even more room for guests. Use soothing colours such as blues and greys to make the space feel tranquil and inviting.
For a living room in a tight space it is essential not to choose furniture that may overpower the room. Instead, create an atmosphere that is inviting and spacious. Instead of a huge couch, opt for comfortable sitting chairs instead. Ditch the huge coffee table and choose a small ottoman that matches the seating. Bring in plenty of light. Two lamps in the corner of each room will ensure the room is properly illuminated and will create the illusion of a larger space.The end result from this designer is a comfortable and traditional living room.
Small bathrooms do not have to equate to no storage space and lots of clutter. Add modern, minimalist bathroom design with functionality by creating plenty of hidden storage. Neutral colors such as light wood and white will bring light and create the illusion of space to the bathroom. Shelves and cabinets are added to create storage and keep clutter at bay. This bathroom mixes hidden cabinets, drawers and shelving for a modern, sleek look in a small space.
Create an airy bathroom retreat that feels like a spa in a small space by adding soothing bathroom tiles. Go for a pastel or neutral colour, like this slate shade to give the bathroom a spa look that will feel like a hotel retreat. Bring in a bathroom stand or cabinet with plenty of drawers and storage space to keep clutter at bay. Make sure to choose proper lighting to illuminate the space, making it feel larger that it really is.
Create the perfect modern home office in a small space. Perhaps it is just in the corner of a room, or at the top of a staircase. Wherever there is a bit of extra room, it is possible to create the perfect home office. Start with an appropriately sized desk that is not overpowering and will not take up too much space. This desk is perfect as it is slender yet large enough to fit any computer. Instead of bringing in cabinets, create storage on the wall. Strategically placed shelving and cabinets on the wall free up floor space while adding function to the space. Don't forget to add a pin board where to pin notes, pictures, and to-do lists easily. Accent the area with colours, such as blue shelving to make the space really pop.
When working with small spaces it is important to map out functionality and proper colour. If the room seems impossibly small, don't fret. An imagination can make wonders out of a room. No space for a large kitchen? Create one under a stairwell or tight corner. Use neutral colours such as white to brighten the space. Create storage in sleek, modern cabinets. Make sure the flooring is light as well, to open up the room and add the illusion of space in this minimalist kitchen.
With only a nook to work with, a functional kitchen is still possible! The stove top is a modern stainless steel. There are enough drawers to store pots, pans, and silverware. The microwave oven is perfectly placed within the unit so it does not look bulky against the wall. Finally the sink is the perfect compliment, and perfect size to start cooking any favourite dish.
Designing a fun bedroom with a separate space for working can be challenging in any space, let alone a smaller bedroom. Start with lighter furniture, such as these white pieces, which keep the bedroom light and airy. Choose an accent colour, like red, to bring personality into the room. A fun wallpaper can make the room inviting. And a light over the bed makes it easy to bring books into the bed for a few more minutes of reading before lights out.
Storage is always needed in small spaces. The best way to bring modern storage into any room is with clever shelving. These floor to ceiling shelves are a piece of art in their own, a centre piece of the room to display books, plants, and other special items. Choose a light colour, such as white, to make the room still feel large and airy.
This funky, bohemian bedroom takes storage to the next level. The bed itself is perfect for any small bedroom as there is built in storage within it. Need more storage? Don't fret. The one wall of floor to ceiling storage is perfect to hold clothes, shoes, and other items. One more clever shelving unit above the bed in a deep shade adds flavour and more function. With all the space saved with the hidden storage, there is enough room for a comfortable sitting chair, perfect to spend quiet nights at home, reading.