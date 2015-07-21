Bold colour & unique floors for your home

This designer takes the plunge into colour by adding small statements. Bold, unique bedding is a simple way to add colour to a neutral room. Start with bare, white walls and add a colour such as this magenta bed set to gather attention and design to a minimalist bedroom. The light, neutral floors plays nicely against the colours.

For a neutral bathroom, add a bold colour such as a blue sink or cabinet for a sleek, modern design. Both options are small additions with big design value. Don't be afraid to add accent colour in the bedroom as well, like the blue bedside table to match the blue in the bathroom.