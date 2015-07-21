Bold colour & unique floors for your home

Looking to add colour in a room? Colour can add personality, character and uniqueness to a room. From bold reds to calming hues of blue, colour can set the mood and tone of the living space. Add unique floors to your home to create the perfect stand out room.These ideas provide inspiration to make any room pop with colour.
Bathrooms are often not top priority when it comes to home design. After all, they are usually a small room off to the side that serves a simple purpose. But creating a lovely wash room can be simple. Add bold prints with interesting wallpaper; use colourful tiles to add texture and balance to the floors in your home—even a bouquet of bright flowers will add creativity to the room! This bathroom trend is eye-catching and unforgettable.
Sometimes it is best to jump right into bold colours and make for an eclectic kitchen. Kitchens are typically a gathering place for families. Bonding while cooking meals together, sharing stories while eating dinner, catching up on each other's days often happen in what can be considered the most important room in a home, the kitchen. Why not spice it up with bold, in the face colour? Adding colour to the walls of a kitchen is a way to ensure a memorable experience for every visitor. Friends will surely be in awe at the fearlessness chosen with colour.This kitchen accents the bright colour with light wood finishes on the cabinetry, ensuring the room does not become too dark and remains warm and inviting.
Statement furniture can instantly and quickly add colour to any room. An easy way to add a pop of colour to a favourite room is to place a unique and bold piece of furniture in the space. It is low commitment and high return to add a chair, table, or even bed that can be moved around to one's liking. Even better with its low commitment, easily change from a hot red chair, to a cool blue stool whenever the courage strikes. This red chair is sleek and modern, and against the backdrop of the white walls and floor to ceiling windows it becomes the focal point of the room, bringing in much personality.
Pops of colour don't always have to be bold and bright. Adding pastel hue's are a great way to integrate colour into a room and create a serene and memorable space. Find a piece of furniture in your favourite hue. Or for a do-it-yourself project, add paint to a special piece of furniture already in the space. This pastel pink cupboard adds a feminine touch to the room. Set against the cool stone tiles, the floors in this room are also an eye catcher. The end result is an unforgettable, soothing look.
Accent colours can really make any room. Go for a single, colourful stripe in the bedroom, or a yellow splash back in the kitchen as shown in this picture. Add accent lighting like these yellow lamps and even primary tools and appliances, like the bold blues, to take the look to the next level. Bold accent colours work great with an already neutral setting like the modern whites and blacks of this kitchen.
Play with patterns for a mixture of texture and colour. Start with a neutral room and add paint or wallpaper with unique designs. A medium colored wood floor adds to the feel of the room without being overpowering. Be careful not to go overboard with pattern and choose an area or single wall for the design. Add accent colours to bring out the design even more, like a bold yellow refrigerator as seen in this picture, accent pillows, or even a colourful seat. Go further by adding small accents of colourful jars, books, and plates to the palette.
Think of colours one does not typically imagine together and go for it with courage! Add bold accent colours to a bare room by adding purple lighting. Juxtapose the purple by adding bright orange chairs. The floors are a nice neutral brown that keep the room light. The result is a modern, airy, fun dining room that will leave dinner guests impressed. Keep the rest of the room light, airy and minimalist by adding simple and neutral vases. To make the colours pop more, and to make sure the room doesn't get too dark with colour, paint the walls white.
Don't be afraid to make the courageous move to black paint. Choose an accent wall or small area only to create the look. Make the room look larger with the dark colour by adding mirrors to reflect light. Be sure to keep the furniture light and airy. Colourful accent pillows can accentuate furniture, and play off the darkness of a black wall. For more fun, make the black wall with chalkboard paint and write favourite sayings and quotes. A patterned rug mixed with colours and a neutral floor in your home will help keep the room airy.
Beautiful, unique tiles can bring to life any bathroom. Starting with a neutral, light canvas, find favourite patterns and colours such as these blue themed tiles. No need to tile the entire bathroom with the same pattern. Play against textures by adding a bonus wall using the same colour pallet but a different pattern.
This designer takes the plunge into colour by adding small statements. Bold, unique bedding is a simple way to add colour to a neutral room. Start with bare, white walls and add a colour such as this magenta bed set to gather attention and design to a minimalist bedroom. The light, neutral floors plays nicely against the colours.
For a neutral bathroom, add a bold colour such as a blue sink or cabinet for a sleek, modern design. Both options are small additions with big design value. Don't be afraid to add accent colour in the bedroom as well, like the blue bedside table to match the blue in the bathroom.
A unique way to add colour into a room is to add eclectic art work. Start with a neutral room and find a large, bold painting, and hang it front and center as the centerpiece of the room. Adding unique throw pillows with bold colours or catchy phrases will add to the unique design of the room. Adding black as the colour for cabinets and kitchen design is unique and modern, and using a colour such as red for accent chairs will make sure to keep the room bright. The light floors of the home do not distract from the bold designs and deep colours of the room. Small notes of accent such as red books, lamps, and other objects will tie it all together.