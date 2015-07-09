A (Really) Remarkable Oxford Home Renovation

Everybody likes a story with a fairy tale ending, which is exactly what we have for you today. This family home in Oxford was dilapidated and in desperate need of some magic to restore it to its former glory.
Cue the knights in shining armour, who were renowned architects, Holland & Green, who transformed this home beyond recognition. A sizeable rear extension was added, which now houses a spacious dining and living area, stunning hallway and open plan kitchen.
Let's take a look at what they achieved!
Just take a look at what state the rear of the property was in before the home renovation!
Run down and overgrown with weeds, it's hard to believe that this could become a beautiful, modern home for a family, but let's see…
The new extension, which has been added to the rear of the house looks fresh and modern. The symmetrical façade has been painted white, and the finished result is faultless.
The sliding patio doors allow natural light to flood into every corner of the renovated lower floor, as well as opening up the interior space out to the garden.
The contemporary kitchen, which you can catch a glimpse of here, is an entirely new addition to the home and is far bigger than the original kitchen.
Dark grey tiles run throughout the lower floor; a sophisticated choice that provides a contrast to the stark white walls and dining furniture. A modern feel has been achieved with a
less is more approach to interior design.
Clean lines, dispersed lighting and well-integrated kitchen appliances are all staple features in a modern home. However, this huge open plan room is also packed with personality. We love the blue stair runner which, along with the timber work tops and the thriving house plant, introduce a laid back beach vibe to the space.
The structural beams have been exposed for an industrial twist. As there are no dividing walls, another alternative had to been found to separate the areas on the ground floor, and the chunky metal bars are a unique feature that help to establish a distinction between the kitchen, dining room and hallway.
The colourful, clashing chairs are another example of how bold colours can work well in a modern room. Our eyes are instantly drawn to these pieces, which have an air of playfulness to them. The hanging lights remind us of honey and bees, which might be something to do with the striped cone shape light shade and honey coloured cables.
The mezzanine level offers great views over the lower floor of the home and out to the world beyond. Glass balustrades allow the light from the glass exterior to access the top floor, as well as serving safety purposes.
The high ceilings of the extension have been fitted with skylights so that that entire section is as light and bright as can be.
