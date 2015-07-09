A (Really) Remarkable Oxford Home Renovation

Everybody likes a story with a fairy tale ending, which is exactly what we have for you today. This family home in Oxford was dilapidated and in desperate need of some magic to restore it to its former glory.

Cue the knights in shining armour, who were renowned architects, Holland & Green, who transformed this home beyond recognition. A sizeable rear extension was added, which now houses a spacious dining and living area, stunning hallway and open plan kitchen.

Let's take a look at what they achieved!