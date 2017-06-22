How to clean your bathroom the RIGHT way

Your bathroom is one of those rooms that you really can't afford to skimp on, cleaning wise, which is why we took a look at all the tasks that professional cleaners undertake in a bathroom, in a bid to get it sparkling. Naturally, you'll have a few things that you always like to do, like opening a window, lighting some candles or adding in some fresh flowers, but for a deep clean that any pro would be proud of, come with us now to discover all the secrets of a swish and fresh bathroom!
There are so many bathroom-specific cleaning products on the market right now that it can be hard to know which ones to choose, but look for a multi-purpose variety that can do all of your suite items at the same time. Be sure to follow the instructions carefully and if they say that you should squirt and leave to soak for a little bit of time, then DO IT! It'll be a lot easier to wipe off the residue to reveal a gleaming finish.
Grout and tiles can be a never ending chore, unless you get a little more clever with your cleaning technique. Spritz a mildew-removing spray all over your tiles and grout and leave to work some magic, while you scrub other areas. After a few minutes, grab a stiff-bristled brush and give the whole area a hard going-over and you'll reveal grout that looks brand new! Dp this regularly and it will be easier every time!
Soap scum and water spots on a glass shower screen look awful and make the rest of your bathroom look less clean and fresh as well, so how about trying some thing that might sound a little odd? Take a tumble dryer sheet, wet it and scrub your shower screen. A white film will form on the glass, which can be rinsed off with water or wiped off, to reveal a gleaming screen! The best part is, you can use a used dryer sheet!
Hair seems to get everywhere, but especially in the bathroom. First things first, you need a drain catcher in your bath and shower, to prevent hair-based clogs forming and these traps should be emptied weekly. Secondly, try vacuuming your bathroom floor before mopping, so you can suck up all the dry hair without it snagging a mop head!
