How to clean your bathroom the RIGHT way

Hair seems to get everywhere, but especially in the bathroom. First things first, you need a drain catcher in your bath and shower, to prevent hair-based clogs forming and these traps should be emptied weekly. Secondly, try vacuuming your bathroom floor before mopping, so you can suck up all the dry hair without it snagging a mop head!

