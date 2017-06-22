19 things you need for the best garden ever

The sun's out, which means you need to be out in your garden, making the most of it. But if you haven't taken the time to invest in a few outdoor must-haves, it might not be working to its full potential! We don't want you to get bogged down trying to figure out which items professional gardeners would tell you to absolutely include and which you can afford to ignore, so we've created this handy guide of the ultimate 19 garden additions which will increase your summer enjoyment no end. Come and take a look and see how many you are yet to buy!