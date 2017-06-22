Your browser is out-of-date.

19 things you need for the best garden ever

İrem Elektrik, İREM ELEKTRİK DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ İREM ELEKTRİK DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ GardenLighting
The sun's out, which means you need to be out in your garden, making the most of it. But if you haven't taken the time to invest in a few outdoor must-haves, it might not be working to its full potential! We don't want you to get bogged down trying to figure out which items professional gardeners would tell you to absolutely include and which you can afford to ignore, so we've created this handy guide of the ultimate 19 garden additions which will increase your summer enjoyment no end. Come and take a look and see how many you are yet to buy!

1. A parasol will offer you shade and rain protection. Two bonuses for the price of one!

Solero Basto commercial parasol 5x5m Solero GardenFurniture Aluminium/Zinc Black parasol,commercial,basto,hospitality,grand,big,solero
2. A solar powered water fountain will transform anything into a great display.

Detalles, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
3. Citronella candles are a must for pest-free alfresco dining.

CITRONELLA ROSE & DISH THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY GardenAccessories & decoration
4. Somewhere for the BBQ beers, like a trendy vintage cool box, filled with ice.

Vintage Coca Cola Cool-Box Vintage Archive HouseholdHomewares
5. A paddling pool, to keep the kids and dogs cool in the heat!

Hochwertige Stahlwandpools mit langer Haltbarkeit, Pool + Wellness City GmbH Pool + Wellness City GmbH Classic style pool
6. Solar lighting, to keep your pathways usable at night, not to mention pretty!

İrem Elektrik, İREM ELEKTRİK DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ İREM ELEKTRİK DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ GardenLighting
7. Extra lighting to make everywhere look magical! Get outdoor, waterproof fairy lights for a very pretty look!

Pink Colour Pop String Lights rigby & mac BedroomLighting Pink lighting,pink,LED
8. Some top notch furniture, for comfortable sunning and enjoyable get togethers.

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Garden Shed
9. Extra folding furniture for when unexpected guests arrive… which they always do!

Regatta Deckchair Hen and Hammock GardenFurniture
10. How about a hammock? Just don't blame us when everybody wants their own!

Double Rainbow Hammock Hen and Hammock GardenFurniture
11. A bird bath will draw plenty of feathered friends into your space. What a treat!

Floriana Bird Bath Solar Powered Water Feature Primrose GardenAccessories & decoration
12. How about some unusual furniture that adds in an accent colour too?

Petal Hanging Chair carlaustinfurniture GardenFurniture
13. Living walls make for a completed garden look instantly and need little care!

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
14. A selection of board and lawn games, tucked away in the shed. We've always wanted an oversized chess set!

Bespoke Mediterranean Backgammon, Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
15. A patio that feels smooth underfoot and offers a solid basis for a table is a real garden bonus!

Family Garden After Sylvan Studio
16. A picnic set within easy reach! Perfect for romantic lunches, but don't get an itchy rug!

Decoración al aire libre, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com GardenAccessories & decoration
17. A host of waterproof cushions, for comfort and style. Oversized varieties are ideal in lieu of extra seating.

Pool22_Hängebank DE VOLÉE , Pool22.Design Pool22.Design GardenFurniture Metal White
18. A handy garden store to stash all your accessories away is a must. make it lockable so nobody pinches your footballs!

Garden storage wayne maxwell Modern garden
19. Pretty planters, filled with edible treats are a wonderful idea. What could be nicer than strawberries at arm's reach?

Planters Petherick, Urquhart & Hunt Landscape Consultancy Modern garden
For more summer garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: How to prepare your garden for summer.

How many of these items do you need to run out and buy?

