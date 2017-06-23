15 golden tips for a successful home remodelling project

If you're thinking about beginning a serious remodelling project, you need to know what you're letting yourself in for. Your architect can only tell you so much, as they will always seek to reassure you that things won't be too taxing, and, while we love an optimistic approach in life, we think realism is better suited to home renovations! Regardless of which rooms you're planning to upgrade or what style of house you live in, we have a host of handy tips for you, right here, which will make your remodelling efforts a whole lot less surprising, so let's get started!
Selecting all of your products well ahead of time will prevent unfortunate delays, plus, extensive planning before you begin will allow you to make sure you are complying with any building regs and applying for planning permits within good time.
Always think about what impact your remodelling will have on future energy bills and maintenance requirements, as what is good value right now might turn out to be a very bad investment in the future!
Always look to hire a team that has extensive remodelling experience, garnered over a number of years. You will definitely need to see references and examples of previous work. Trust your gut here, as if you don't get a good vibe, you shouldn't hire the team!
Once you think you've selected the perfect team for your remodelling project, ask to carry out a site visit at one of their ongoing contracts. This will help you to gauge how neat and tidy they are, when working, as well as how much they will respect your neighbours and their access.
Whatever else you do, do not try to be too much of a hard boss. This won't ever get you anywhere, so be accommodating and pleasant and things will move far more quickly.
Don't begin any projects until you have absolutely EVERYTHING in writing. We're talking about projected time scales, costs and all the fiddly little details that could easily cost you more if you don't account for them at the start. Be sure to check all your details are correct on the contracts too, as something as silly as a spelling error could invalidate them!
Remodelling your home is a super exciting time, but be sure to get a realistic idea of what you're in for. Dust, mess and expense are the least of your worries, as any unexpected delays could cause you untold grief and if you pick the wrong time of year to get started, things will be even worse. Ask someone who's done it all before, what they wish they'd known!
The absolute worst part of renovating a home is not having access to a kitchen. A few days, or maybe even a couple of weeks of junk food will seem fun and like a treat, but after that, things will get very testing! Set up a room as a makeshift kitchen, so you can always have access to healthier food and convenience. Trust us, you'll need it!
Don't try to keep your home looking pretty as you remodel; it simply isn't worth the hassle and you'll probably end up with a lot of breakages. Instead, box up all your valuables and pop them into storage, to keep them safe. Just imagine how nice it will be to reinstate them all!
Teams that are experienced in remodelling can't read your mind, so if you see something you don't like or a finish you find lacklustre, speak up immediately! As the project goes on, you will all understand each other's preferences and ways of working more, but verbalising your wants clearly is critical.
Don;t find one home that you like the look of and simply use that as your remodelling inspiration. Always drench yourself in inspiration, so as to find a more personal take on gorgeous aesthetics.
If there is just one room that you are unyielding about, in terms of luxury detailing, it should be your bathroom. It's a space you'll use every day and it will set your home apart from so many others, as lots of people underestimate the importance of a stellar bathroom!
Don't get caught up thinking that you absolutely HAVE to have certain items in your home, just because other people do! A kitchen island might work well for some, but if you don't need one, forget about it and add in extra cabinets or integrated appliances!
If you're tackling a home remodel, why not go the whole hog and rip out some interior walls, while you're at it? Open-plan living is THE most coveted interior design trend right now and why wouldn't you consider it, while you have the builders in?
Finally, a top tip is to try and make space for a utility or boot room. You don't need a massive amount of space to play with, but taking all those bulky appliances and handy clothing storage items out of smaller areas will free up a wealth of potential.
