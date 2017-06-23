Your browser is out-of-date.

15 golden tips for a successful home remodelling project

press profile homify
homify Modern houses
If you're thinking about beginning a serious remodelling project, you need to know what you're letting yourself in for. Your architect can only tell you so much, as they will always seek to reassure you that things won't be too taxing, and, while we love an optimistic approach in life, we think realism is better suited to home renovations! Regardless of which rooms you're planning to upgrade or what style of house you live in, we have a host of handy tips for you, right here, which will make your remodelling efforts a whole lot less surprising, so let's get started!

1. Plan ahead!

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Whitton Drive

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Selecting all of your products well ahead of time will prevent unfortunate delays, plus, extensive planning before you begin will allow you to make sure you are complying with any building regs and applying for planning permits within good time.

2. Think about the future.

Exteriors Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Exteriors

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Always think about what impact your remodelling will have on future energy bills and maintenance requirements, as what is good value right now might turn out to be a very bad investment in the future!

3. Bring in a great team.

Exterior of the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Exterior of the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Always look to hire a team that has extensive remodelling experience, garnered over a number of years. You will definitely need to see references and examples of previous work. Trust your gut here, as if you don't get a good vibe, you shouldn't hire the team!

4. Visit a current project.

New Build, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

New Build

Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

Once you think you've selected the perfect team for your remodelling project, ask to carry out a site visit at one of their ongoing contracts. This will help you to gauge how neat and tidy they are, when working, as well as how much they will respect your neighbours and their access.

5. Be easy to work for.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whatever else you do, do not try to be too much of a hard boss. This won't ever get you anywhere, so be accommodating and pleasant and things will move far more quickly.

6. Get everythign in writing.

Schoolmasters eco house build different
build different

Schoolmasters eco house

build different
build different
build different

Don't begin any projects until you have absolutely EVERYTHING in writing. We're talking about projected time scales, costs and all the fiddly little details that could easily cost you more if you don't account for them at the start. Be sure to check all your details are correct on the contracts too, as something as silly as a spelling error could invalidate them!

7. Know what your'e getting into.

Renovation Project Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Renovation Project

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Remodelling your home is a super exciting time, but be sure to get a realistic idea of what you're in for. Dust, mess and expense are the least of your worries, as any unexpected delays could cause you untold grief and if you pick the wrong time of year to get started, things will be even worse. Ask someone who's done it all before, what they wish they'd known!

8. Maintain access to a temporary kitchen.

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

The absolute worst part of renovating a home is not having access to a kitchen. A few days, or maybe even a couple of weeks of junk food will seem fun and like a treat, but after that, things will get very testing! Set up a room as a makeshift kitchen, so you can always have access to healthier food and convenience. Trust us, you'll need it!

9. Pack your valuables away.

Carved Console Versalhes homify
homify

Carved Console Versalhes

homify
homify
homify

Don't try to keep your home looking pretty as you remodel; it simply isn't worth the hassle and you'll probably end up with a lot of breakages. Instead, box up all your valuables and pop them into storage, to keep them safe. Just imagine how nice it will be to reinstate them all!

10. Communicate properly.

Apartment renovation, GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI
GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI

Apartment renovation

GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI
GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI
GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI

Teams that are experienced in remodelling can't read your mind, so if you see something you don't like or a finish you find lacklustre, speak up immediately! As the project goes on, you will all understand each other's preferences and ways of working more, but verbalising your wants clearly is critical.

11. Take in numerous design ideas.

Clissold Crescent, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Clissold Crescent

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Don;t find one home that you like the look of and simply use that as your remodelling inspiration. Always drench yourself in inspiration, so as to find a more personal take on gorgeous aesthetics.

12. Choose luxury!

Shower Head Detail Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

Shower Head Detail

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

If there is just one room that you are unyielding about, in terms of luxury detailing, it should be your bathroom. It's a space you'll use every day and it will set your home apart from so many others, as lots of people underestimate the importance of a stellar bathroom!

13. Think about what would actually benefit you.

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Don't get caught up thinking that you absolutely HAVE to have certain items in your home, just because other people do! A kitchen island might work well for some, but if you don't need one, forget about it and add in extra cabinets or integrated appliances!

14. Consider going open-plan.

Modern and Amazing House Interiors and Exteriors: Woodville Gardens, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Modern and Amazing House Interiors and Exteriors: Woodville Gardens

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

If you're tackling a home remodel, why not go the whole hog and rip out some interior walls, while you're at it? Open-plan living is THE most coveted interior design trend right now and why wouldn't you consider it, while you have the builders in?

15. Try to make space for a utility room.

Utility room Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Utility room

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Finally, a top tip is to try and make space for a utility or boot room. You don't need a massive amount of space to play with, but taking all those bulky appliances and handy clothing storage items out of smaller areas will free up a wealth of potential.

For more building tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Building wooden decking in the garden.

Are you ready to tackle a remodelling project now?

