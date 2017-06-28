This sad 70s home got a stunning £100k facelift

Fareham-based firm Dwell Design take control of today’s homify 360° discovery; this particular project of theirs features a family home in Oxfordshire (built quite a while ago) that got treated to a ground-floor side extension, first-floor extension and complete reconfiguration.
But of course some visual representation is always in order here on homify, so let’s get to it…
When the clients bought the house, they knew all too well that some renovations would be in order to accommodate their family. Dwell Design was brought onboard and immediately suggested a range of clever and creative changes that, over two extensions, maximised the house’s existing space, got rid of unnecessary corridors and significantly increased the living area by several large bedrooms, one of which is en-suite and managed to gain a utility room and a pantry.
Ta-da! The new façade post-renovation, which definitely enjoys a much more modern look, don’t you think?
Not only was the new space achieved without losing any of the garden, but the extensions also impressively improved the energy efficiency of the house and transformed the external appearance of the building.
Even though the family has since relocated to a new home, the fantastic makeover ensured that they immediately received asking price on their house.
We can already catch a whiff of freshly baked scones and hot tea in this picture-perfect family kitchen, where everyone can gather around the circular wooden table as sunshine streams indoors.
And just notice the clean look of the cabinets that coincide so stylishly with the warm, honey-hued countertops and wooden floors.
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
We’re always up for any additional room or space that severely enhances functionality in a home, which is why we salute this additional laundry room (that manages to carry on the clean-and-cosy look of the kitchen quite flawlessly)!
Let’s scope out some more images of this house.
Next up for your viewing pleasure (and inspiration): The quaint thatched home with a surprisingly sleek interior.