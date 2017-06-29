Traditional oast house becomes modern family home

It all began when a rural oast house that had been in use from the 1890s to the 1960s was converted into a dwelling in the early 1980s. The client who owned the structure wanted to improve the general condition and create a larger, more efficient family home.
Robertsbridge-based pros Elemental Architecture were brought in and decided to add a new single-storey extension to the side using a specially designed, graceful curved steel and oak frame, creating a full-height kitchen / family room that opens out onto the lawns, rose garden and orchard.
Scroll down to see the splendid results…
The existing structures were remodelled internally to provide stunning living spaces, whilst the external appearance was carefully renovated to reflect the building’s past use and form, restoring its integrity.
Bet you weren’t expecting such a super modern design? Yes, the carpet has been ripped away from under us once we crossed the threshold into the interiors, especially here in the kitchen, the space that enjoys the most unique and colourful design in the entire house.
Thanks to generous glass panes, the interiors get to enjoy a fresh landscape view (as well as copious amounts of natural lighting) on a day to day basis. And even from here we can pick up the major contrast from the old, rural design merged with sleek and modern touches.
Speaking of contrast, how does this image grab you? Super contemporary furniture pieces in vibrant colours paired up with a rustic-looking brick wall that definitely enjoys a rural/vintage look.
Let’s scope out some more images of this extraordinary project.
