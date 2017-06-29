Traditional oast house becomes modern family home

It all began when a rural oast house that had been in use from the 1890s to the 1960s was converted into a dwelling in the early 1980s. The client who owned the structure wanted to improve the general condition and create a larger, more efficient family home.

Robertsbridge-based pros Elemental Architecture were brought in and decided to add a new single-storey extension to the side using a specially designed, graceful curved steel and oak frame, creating a full-height kitchen / family room that opens out onto the lawns, rose garden and orchard.

Scroll down to see the splendid results…