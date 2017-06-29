​A heart-warming home extension in Sussex

Stumbling across a need for space is nothing new; fortunately, there exists a range of options at our disposal to conjure up more legroom, and building an extension seems to be the most popular.

Today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of Elemental Architecture, showcases a timber-framed, local sweet chestnut-clad extension with zinc roof, shaped both on plan and elevation to respond to the rear of this particular house.

Let’s take a look!