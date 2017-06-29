​A heart-warming home extension in Sussex

Stumbling across a need for space is nothing new; fortunately, there exists a range of options at our disposal to conjure up more legroom, and building an extension seems to be the most popular.
Today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of Elemental Architecture, showcases a timber-framed, local sweet chestnut-clad extension with zinc roof, shaped both on plan and elevation to respond to the rear of this particular house.
Let’s take a look!
There she stands, flaunting her beautiful textured and patterned look that contrasts so effectively with the brick-clad house in the background.
This angle gives us an idea of the view that the inhabitants get to enjoy of the yard / garden when inside the new extension. But view aside, just focus on that splendid stone-floored terrace, which not only seems to flow forth from the timber-clad extension, but also presents adequate space for a handful of décor and/or furniture pieces like, say, a café-style dining table with matching chairs?
Even before entering the extension, we can begin to appreciate the merging of two eye-catching materials that each enjoy their own unique looks and styles – brick and wood. And although both are usually linked with rustic designs, they are also quite versatile in their own rights, managing to blend in with a range of various designs and styles, from colonial and country to modern and Scandinavian.
Before we depart, we take in one last look of this gorgeous extension and how it expands the living space and enhances the look of the existing house. And did you notice the generous windows, meaning that this is one indoor area that won’t be feeling gloomy or dark anytime soon?
