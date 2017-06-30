A semi-detached home like no other

Isn’t living in the suburbs fantastic? Cramped in-between two neighbouring houses and struggling to enjoy a little bit of privacy, whether you’re inside or out… total nightmare!

Today’s homify 360° discovery turns that headache upside-down by viewing a modern house that expertly takes care of this problem – well, make that two modern houses side by side, rather.

Illichmann-Architecture from Vienna were the experts in charge of this project, so let’s see what they were up to…