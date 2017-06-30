A semi-detached home like no other

Isn’t living in the suburbs fantastic? Cramped in-between two neighbouring houses and struggling to enjoy a little bit of privacy, whether you’re inside or out… total nightmare!
Today’s homify 360° discovery turns that headache upside-down by viewing a modern house that expertly takes care of this problem – well, make that two modern houses side by side, rather.
Illichmann-Architecture from Vienna were the experts in charge of this project, so let’s see what they were up to…
We kick off our tour at the back of the houses, where we can see the semi-detached residences side by side, almost as if they’re mirrored copies of one another.
And just check out that gorgeous yard space, where the residents can relax and/or socialise to their hearts’ content without feeling as if they’re cramping their neighbours’ style.
Adjusting our perspective ever so slightly shows us that these houses are actually located in a row of semi-detached homes. However, due to the clever layouts of rear yards making the house look more spacious, it’s quite hard to tell that we’re viewing semi-detached houses, as this view makes it look more like 5 regular neighbouring homes.
Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Where’d all the space go? Here at the front, we can see how this clever layout works: the houses are actually located on a sloping landscape, which makes them look smaller from the front.
Time to see what the interiors have to offer – due to the homes being built on a sloping site, access to each house is gained via the top floor, where the bedrooms are located. From there, a wooden-step staircase leads to the downstairs area, which is an open-plan layout of the kitchen, dining area and living room that looks out onto the spacious back yard.
Let’s scope out some more images.
Next up for your viewing pleasure: 9 key things that stylish people have in their homes.