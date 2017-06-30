These 5-bed Manchester homes have a very different side

Our homify 360° highlight for today is a bit different from usual, as we’re not going to be viewing (and enjoying) an already completed structure, but rather looking at the 3D plans for a forthcoming house that features an interesting back story…
Manchester-based architects Guy Taylor Associates bring us a Victorian property in the centre of Chorlton that had spent many years serving as five apartments. During this time, many original features had been lost.
The proposal? To return to the original use of two semi-detached homes and reinstate the beautiful original façade.
Let’s enjoy some images of the proposed design as we continue…
Now don’t you think this eye-catching façade is the perfect design? Of course beauty is only a part of the proposed project.
Beyond the traditional detailing is a modern eco-home which has been designed to go beyond the EnerPHit standard and create a home that has energy bills of less than £100 per year. This will be achieved through high performance windows, extremely high levels of air tightness and insulation, MVHR and clever detailing to avoid cold bridging.
Quite the change from what we saw at the front and envisioned for the back!
The exterior will be renovated with new robust materials such as copper gutters to reduce maintenance and increase longevity. Adding to this is a complete renewal of the interior finishes with environmentally friendly petrochemical-free materials, resulting in the creation of two sustainable 5-bedroom luxury homes.
This design certainly gets our vote of approval! That kitchen (although small) presents a firm dose of functionality and style, plus it gets to enjoy a breathtaking view of that lush garden at the back.
From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
We cross over from a rustic-meets-industrial kitchen to a super elegant bathroom bathed in a monochrome colour scheme. A striking chandelier ensures a strong batch of class, while the corner cabinetry seems to present more than adequate storage space.
Shall we ever get to see the finished designs of these houses? Watch this space!
