These 5-bed Manchester homes have a very different side

Our homify 360° highlight for today is a bit different from usual, as we’re not going to be viewing (and enjoying) an already completed structure, but rather looking at the 3D plans for a forthcoming house that features an interesting back story…

Manchester-based architects Guy Taylor Associates bring us a Victorian property in the centre of Chorlton that had spent many years serving as five apartments. During this time, many original features had been lost.

The proposal? To return to the original use of two semi-detached homes and reinstate the beautiful original façade.

Let’s enjoy some images of the proposed design as we continue…