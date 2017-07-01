Your browser is out-of-date.

This plush family home has truly breathtaking decor

Johannes van Graan
New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Today we’re off to Gateshead where Graeme Fuller Design Ltd treat us to a sneak peek at one of their projects – the delightful and elegant-filled interiors of a family home.

How would we best describe these interior designs? Imagine modern (but not too sleek), classic touches (yet not too vintage), stunning patterns (yet not sickeningly busy) and a graceful colour scheme with just the right amount of vibrant spots.

Or you could just scroll down and see for yourself…

Seeing double?

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Now that’s certainly one way of making an entryway (or hallway, or any other room) look bigger, better and brighter: a full-length mirror!

A cosy ambience

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

We just love the look and layout of the dining room, which features a comfy-looking L-shaped sofa, as well as lush garden views.  And notice the subtle touches of sophistication achieved via the sleek finishes and eye-catching lighting fixtures.

The bedroom of glamour

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

The dazzle continues into the sleeping spaces, especially this master suite that show us, once again, that you don’t need 101 elements to make up a stylish and elegant-looking bedroom. 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

A very charming bathroom

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Hot pinks mixed with eye-catching pattern seems to be a running theme throughout, and here we see it repeated in this bathroom. And how could you not want to copy that for your own bathroom back home? 

What else does this house’s striking interior design hold? Only one way to find out…

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Let’s get some more style inspiration with: This classically chic family home is a true delight.

6 things to banish from your living room right now
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

