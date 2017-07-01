This plush family home has truly breathtaking decor

Today we’re off to Gateshead where Graeme Fuller Design Ltd treat us to a sneak peek at one of their projects – the delightful and elegant-filled interiors of a family home.
How would we best describe these interior designs? Imagine modern (but not too sleek), classic touches (yet not too vintage), stunning patterns (yet not sickeningly busy) and a graceful colour scheme with just the right amount of vibrant spots.
Or you could just scroll down and see for yourself…
Now that’s certainly one way of making an entryway (or hallway, or any other room) look bigger, better and brighter: a full-length mirror!
We just love the look and layout of the dining room, which features a comfy-looking L-shaped sofa, as well as lush garden views. And notice the subtle touches of sophistication achieved via the sleek finishes and eye-catching lighting fixtures.
The dazzle continues into the sleeping spaces, especially this master suite that show us, once again, that you don’t need 101 elements to make up a stylish and elegant-looking bedroom.
Hot pinks mixed with eye-catching pattern seems to be a running theme throughout, and here we see it repeated in this bathroom. And how could you not want to copy that for your own bathroom back home?
What else does this house’s striking interior design hold? Only one way to find out…
