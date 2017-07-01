This plush family home has truly breathtaking decor

Today we’re off to Gateshead where Graeme Fuller Design Ltd treat us to a sneak peek at one of their projects – the delightful and elegant-filled interiors of a family home.

How would we best describe these interior designs? Imagine modern (but not too sleek), classic touches (yet not too vintage), stunning patterns (yet not sickeningly busy) and a graceful colour scheme with just the right amount of vibrant spots.

Or you could just scroll down and see for yourself…