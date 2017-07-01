Your browser is out-of-date.

A game-changing home extension perfect for summer

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Waldegrave , IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern houses
We all know what it feels like to enter a room and suddenly feel the light and air leave you – that’s what tends to happen in spaces that are too tiny and gloomy for their own good. Fortunately, we also know what to do about such a situation, like adding more legroom and natural lighting via a stylish extension.

That’s exactly the focus of today’s homify 360° discovery, where Amersham-based team IQ GLASS UK tackle a stunning extension that made all the difference in the world to a family home. 

This particular extension flaunts three glass sliding doors to create a great indoor-outdoor living space. The beauty of this door is that it slides into a hidden pocket, allowing an entire rear side to open up onto the fresh garden…

The new structure

Waldegrave IQ Glass UK Modern houses Waldegrave,minimal windows,sliding doors,living space,extension,hidden pocket,glass doors
Even though the extension also flaunts a brick build like the existing house, one can clearly distinguish between the two. However, what really grabs our attention here is that dreamy backyard terrace complete with dining area and built-in barbecue!

Lots of light

Waldegrave IQ Glass UK Modern houses Waldgrave,minimal windows,sliding doors,living space,extension,hidden pocket,glass doors
Back to the extension and its glass doors – and speaking of glass, how fabulous are these sleek beauties at allowing decadent amounts of light to flood indoors? 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

Open, Sesame!

Waldegrave IQ Glass UK Modern houses Waldegrave,minimal windows,sliding doors,living space,extension,hidden pocket,glass doors
All it takes is the flick of a wrist (okay, so perhaps slightly more than that) to make these glass doors vanish and enjoy a seamless flow between the outdoor terrace and the indoor space.

And speaking of indoor…

The super fancy interiors

Waldegrave IQ Glass UK Modern kitchen Waldegrave,minimal windows,sliding doors,living space,extension,hidden pocket,glass doors
A spacious and oh-so stylish world awaits us behind those glass doors, where we find a delicious open-plan layout of a living room, kitchen and dining room – all three spaces dressed up to the modern nines! 

Notice how fantastic that wooden island seems to spill its timber cladding onto the floor, seeping towards the dining area – now that’s artistic design at its best! 

Up next for your viewing pleasure: The shockingly brilliant upgrade of a 1930s home.

Share your thoughts on this extension in our comments section, below!

