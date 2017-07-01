A game-changing home extension perfect for summer

We all know what it feels like to enter a room and suddenly feel the light and air leave you – that’s what tends to happen in spaces that are too tiny and gloomy for their own good. Fortunately, we also know what to do about such a situation, like adding more legroom and natural lighting via a stylish extension.

That’s exactly the focus of today’s homify 360° discovery, where Amersham-based team IQ GLASS UK tackle a stunning extension that made all the difference in the world to a family home.

This particular extension flaunts three glass sliding doors to create a great indoor-outdoor living space. The beauty of this door is that it slides into a hidden pocket, allowing an entire rear side to open up onto the fresh garden…