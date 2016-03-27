Interior decoration ideas for your open space home

Old farmhouses and dairy buildings are often packed with historical charm and character though they have also often been allowed to slip into a poor and neglected state. These beautiful and spacious buildings, when given the proper care and attention, can become elegant open plan kitchen and dining areas, perfect for hosting parties and entertaining guests.

Today's project, a traditional farmhouse in Oxfordshire with a disused diary to the side, is testament to how much potential these buildings have. Of course, it takes a considerable amount of skill and knowledge to take a disused diary and turn it into a stylish space that caters to our modern needs and expectations. This is where Holland & Green step in… just take a look at what they were able to achieve!