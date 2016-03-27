Interior decoration ideas for your open space home

Old farmhouses and dairy buildings are often packed with historical charm and character though they have also often been allowed to slip into a poor and neglected state. These beautiful and spacious buildings, when given the proper care and attention, can become elegant open plan kitchen and dining areas, perfect for hosting parties and entertaining guests.
Today's project, a traditional farmhouse in Oxfordshire with a disused diary to the side, is testament to how much potential these buildings have. Of course, it takes a considerable amount of skill and knowledge to take a disused diary and turn it into a stylish space that caters to our modern needs and expectations. This is where Holland & Green step in… just take a look at what they were able to achieve!
For many, this is the ideal home: red brick exterior, period features and a seemingly endless amount of space both inside and out.
The immaculate lawn would be the perfect place for games with the children in the summer and there would be no problem keeping pets as they no doubt would make the most of the opportunity to roam free and explore the massive garden.
A courtyard area has been created, with paving stones providing a practical and attractive place for al fresco dining and socialising in the sun. A classic black dining set has been chosen to complement the style of the exterior and traditional gardens.
A section of the garden has been decorated with plants in classic terracotta pots and tiny pebbles in various tones for a dynamic patio area.
Inside the dairy building there is a fantastic mix of styles; from country chic to retro to modern. From this angle we can see how each area flows in to the next and yet, thanks to the size of the room and positioning of the furniture, remains distinct from the rest.
The shape of the ceiling makes for an interesting visual inside the home, with an origami effect created by the numerous folds and angles. The white walls and ceiling keep the room feeling fresh and modern and the simple colour scheme allows for the introduction of vibrant statement pieces, such as the yellow kitchen island.
The kitchen looks like a fun and creative space where the occupants can let their imaginations run wild and utilise their culinary skills. It has all the appliances and features a modern kitchen requires; you can see the quality stainless steel pans lined up directly above the state of the art cooker.
The colours that combine in the kitchen create an eclectic feel that works wonderfully as the tall ceilings and vast interior prevents the room from feeling cluttered. Dark blue, light blue and mustard yellow are bold choices for the kitchen but the result is characterful and cool.
Each element of the design appears to have been hand-picked, from the vintage style sideboard to the green suite in the living room. The interior reflects the unique charm of the dairy and looks cosy and homely despite the open plan layout.
The structural pole in the centre and the large silver lights hanging down from the ceiling create an industrial vibe that counters the vintage, country style image. However, this room is a prime example of what eclectic looks like when done properly.
Taking a closer look at the living room, we see more exposed brick and timber, which reminds us of the history of this dairy and the adjacent farmhouse.
The white panels that line the walls are a feature often found in Scandinavian design and, when accompanied by the blue beams connected by a circle of steel, the room takes on an almost nautical look. Our favourite feature, however, is the traditional wood burner—just one more feature that makes this house feel like a home.
