You'll love everything about this modern family home

Part of the excitement of our homify 360° segments (aside from getting to indulge in stunning designs and dream-worthy homes, of course) is getting to see where said homes are located – almost like your daily little travel bug. Well, today’s piece takes us to Bielsko-Biała (that’s in Poland) where the experts of IN2HOME show us what they are capable of when it comes to interior beauty…
We already feel super welcome just viewing the front façade, where all the relevant materials and designs merge to form a very charming look – the warm-hued timber cladding; the pitched roof; the ultra modern Juliet balconies; the spacious brick-clad driveway in a stone-grey hue… we can just go on and on, but let’s move inside.
An open-plan layout greets us on the inside, and here is where we locate the dining room, living room and kitchen. And just see how the minimalist style makes this open-plan layout look even more spacious, as only the bare necessities are included here without making the space look neglected or unfinished.
Clearly the monochrome colour scheme reigns supreme on the inside, as it continues into the kitchen. Flaunting a U-shape layout with all the required touches (adequate floor space, enough countertop surfaces, the ideal appliances… ), this kitchen also treats us to a generous window where we can appreciate the fresh green landscape outside while busying ourselves with culinary activities.
We always appreciate clever touches and smart layouts that remind us that small spaces don’t necessarily need to mean ‘cramped’ – like this bathroom. Even though its legroom is rather modest, it still manages to include all the basic bathroom requirements and an abundance of style (that free-standing tub is a touch of decadence).
