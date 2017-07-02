Your browser is out-of-date.

You'll love everything about this modern family home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist living room White
Part of the excitement of our homify 360° segments (aside from getting to indulge in stunning designs and dream-worthy homes, of course) is getting to see where said homes are located – almost like your daily little travel bug. Well, today’s piece takes us to Bielsko-Biała (that’s in Poland) where the experts of IN2HOME show us what they are capable of when it comes to interior beauty…

The façade

Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist houses
We already feel super welcome just viewing the front façade, where all the relevant materials and designs merge to form a very charming look – the warm-hued timber cladding; the pitched roof; the ultra modern Juliet balconies; the spacious brick-clad driveway in a stone-grey hue…  we can just go on and on, but let’s move inside.

The living space

Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist dining room White
An open-plan layout greets us on the inside, and here is where we locate the dining room, living room and kitchen. And just see how the minimalist style makes this open-plan layout look even more spacious, as only the bare necessities are included here without making the space look neglected or unfinished. 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

One sleek kitchen

Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist kitchen White
Clearly the monochrome colour scheme reigns supreme on the inside, as it continues into the kitchen. Flaunting a U-shape layout with all the required touches (adequate floor space, enough countertop surfaces, the ideal appliances… ), this kitchen also treats us to a generous window where we can appreciate the fresh green landscape outside while busying ourselves with culinary activities.

The cosy bathroom

Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist bathroom Beige
We always appreciate clever touches and smart layouts that remind us that small spaces don’t necessarily need to mean ‘cramped’ – like this bathroom. Even though its legroom is rather modest, it still manages to include all the basic bathroom requirements and an abundance of style (that free-standing tub is a touch of decadence).

Shall we explore some more?

Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist living room White
Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist bedroom White
Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist bathroom Black
Dom monochromatyczny - realizacja, in2home in2home Minimalist bedroom White
For more style inspiration, see how This old London home gets a razor-sharp revamp.

10 sparkling tips to help you clean like a pro
We’re curious to know what you think of this house and its style...

