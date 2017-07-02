​This couple's garden room will knock your socks off

When a self-employed couple in Pulborough required some extra space for their office, they did what anybody with adequate yard space would do – they treated themselves to a garden room and turned it into an office!
Miniature Manors Ltd is the expert team who deserve the credit for this magnificent little gem. This custom-built 6 m x 4 m structure includes a large office space with an adjoining 1.5 m x 4 m workshop for garden storage.
Let’s take a look!
In order to achieve this contemporary look, the pros went with red western cedar cladding and chose black frames on the double-glazed bi-fold doors and full-length windows.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
The project included the large decked area and sleeper staircase leading up to the studio. This has given the family a stunning space to enjoy the surrounding garden and admire their new studio – after all, what could be better for a tea break than relaxing on that wooden deck?
Isn’t this just the perfect little structure? Imagine having this in your back yard and referring to it as “my office”.
The added lawn and garden trimmings ensure some picturesque (not to mention fresh) touches.
Just because you’re working hard doesn’t mean you can’t be privy to a nice view – or a decent batch of sunshine streaming indoors. Well, both factors are taken care of here, as we can see with this lovely view!
Let’s see how to go about Designing the perfect home office.