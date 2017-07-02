Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​This couple's garden room will knock your socks off

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
A Spectacular and Large Garden Studio Located in Sussex, Miniature Manors Ltd Miniature Manors Ltd Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

When a self-employed couple in Pulborough required some extra space for their office, they did what anybody with adequate yard space would do – they treated themselves to a garden room and turned it into an office!

Miniature Manors Ltd is the expert team who deserve the credit for this magnificent little gem. This custom-built 6 m x 4 m structure includes a large office space with an adjoining 1.5 m x 4 m workshop for garden storage. 

Let’s take a look!

A contemporary look

Large Garden Office Miniature Manors Ltd Modern houses Garden Room,Garden Office,Garden Studio,Granny Annexe
Miniature Manors Ltd

Large Garden Office

Miniature Manors Ltd
Miniature Manors Ltd
Miniature Manors Ltd

In order to achieve this contemporary look, the pros went with red western cedar cladding and chose black frames on the double-glazed bi-fold doors and full-length windows. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Extra outdoor space

Large Garden Office Miniature Manors Ltd Modern houses Garden Room,Garden Studio,Garden Office,Granny Annexe
Miniature Manors Ltd

Large Garden Office

Miniature Manors Ltd
Miniature Manors Ltd
Miniature Manors Ltd

The project included the large decked area and sleeper staircase leading up to the studio. This has given the family a stunning space to enjoy the surrounding garden and admire their new studio – after all, what could be better for a tea break than relaxing on that wooden deck?

Seen from afar

Large Garden Office Miniature Manors Ltd Modern houses Garden Office,Garden Room,Granny Annexe,Garden Studio
Miniature Manors Ltd

Large Garden Office

Miniature Manors Ltd
Miniature Manors Ltd
Miniature Manors Ltd

Isn’t this just the perfect little structure? Imagine having this in your back yard and referring to it as “my office”. 

The added lawn and garden trimmings ensure some picturesque (not to mention fresh) touches.

The view

Large Garden Office Miniature Manors Ltd Modern houses Garden Room,Garden Studio,Garden Office,Granny Annexe
Miniature Manors Ltd

Large Garden Office

Miniature Manors Ltd
Miniature Manors Ltd
Miniature Manors Ltd

Just because you’re working hard doesn’t mean you can’t be privy to a nice view – or a decent batch of sunshine streaming indoors. Well, both factors are taken care of here, as we can see with this lovely view!

Let’s see how to go about Designing the perfect home office.

16 simple ideas for a magazine-worthy patio
Would you consider such a garden office for yourself?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks