​This couple's garden room will knock your socks off

When a self-employed couple in Pulborough required some extra space for their office, they did what anybody with adequate yard space would do – they treated themselves to a garden room and turned it into an office!

Miniature Manors Ltd is the expert team who deserve the credit for this magnificent little gem. This custom-built 6 m x 4 m structure includes a large office space with an adjoining 1.5 m x 4 m workshop for garden storage.

Let’s take a look!