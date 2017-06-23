homify Tips: 10 Clever Ways to Make Your Room more Functional

Finally, the lighting you choose will directly impact on the usability of any room, which is why a layered approach is definitely the way to go! This applies to every single room in your home, so think about your main lighting, table lamps, spotlights and any other forms of lighting that will offer the right ambience for your rooms!

