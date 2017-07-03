A truly divine church conversion in London

Here on homify we have definitely showed our fair share of renovated spaces and old structures undergoing fancy makeovers; however, mostly those structures were residential buildings and houses, very much unlike today’s homify 360° piece, which showcases a grand church (dated 1890) located in London being transformed into a high-class modern house.
Gianna Camilotti Ltd. is the expert in charge of this makeover that turns a grade 11 listed Victorian church into a cutting-edge living space so eye-catching and inspirational, it’s already won three international design competitions.
From outside, nobody will be the wiser that we are actually looking at a residential house instead of a church, but isn’t the point of an exterior façade to wow people at first glance?
Success achieved, in that case!
Now this is a truly unique space! Snow-white hues that adorn the majority of the interior architecture (except for those warm-brown wooden trusses and ceiling beams) complement the modern furnishings and contemporary décor pieces quite fantastically.
Our favourite piece here (if we were truly forced to pick only one): that spiral staircase that curves stylishly to the next storey.
Back to those trusses and ceiling beams, which style up this upstairs bedroom space (among other rooms) exceptionally well. So much so, that there’s clearly no need for additional wall art pieces.
From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
Even though this exterior socialising spot has numerous elements to gawk at (an expertly manicured garden, spacious wooden decking, modern seating to be envious of, etc.), the main star here is that double-height window with its stained-glass designs – definitely not a design element you get to see in a lot of homes!
Let’s sample some more of this exceptional project…
For another project that wows, see England's smallest castle.