A truly divine church conversion in London

Johannes van Graan
The Church Conversion, Gianna Camilotti Ltd.
Here on homify we have definitely showed our fair share of renovated spaces and old structures undergoing fancy makeovers; however, mostly those structures were residential buildings and houses, very much unlike today’s homify 360° piece, which showcases a grand church (dated 1890) located in London being transformed into a high-class modern house.

Gianna Camilotti Ltd. is the expert in charge of this makeover that turns a grade 11 listed Victorian church into a cutting-edge living space so eye-catching and inspirational, it’s already won three international design competitions.

The exterior façade

From outside, nobody will be the wiser that we are actually looking at a residential house instead of a church, but isn’t the point of an exterior façade to wow people at first glance?

Success achieved, in that case!

The sleek interiors

Now this is a truly unique space! Snow-white hues that adorn the majority of the interior architecture (except for those warm-brown wooden trusses and ceiling beams) complement the modern furnishings and contemporary décor pieces quite fantastically.

Our favourite piece here (if we were truly forced to pick only one): that spiral staircase that curves stylishly to the next storey.

Architecture or art?

Back to those trusses and ceiling beams, which style up this upstairs bedroom space (among other rooms) exceptionally well. So much so, that there’s clearly no need for additional wall art pieces.

From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and many more.

The rear terrace

Even though this exterior socialising spot has numerous elements to gawk at (an expertly manicured garden, spacious wooden decking, modern seating to be envious of, etc.), the main star here is that double-height window with its stained-glass designs – definitely not a design element you get to see in a lot of homes!

Let’s sample some more of this exceptional project…

For another project that wows, see England's smallest castle.

13 things you CAN do without planning permission
We’re crazy about it, but would much rather hear what YOU think of this design...

