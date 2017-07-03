Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This picture-perfect home is straight from a dream

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Wohnhaus Otterfing, gerstmeir inić architekten gerstmeir inić architekten Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Munich where a classic-style house (on the outside, at least) with a most eye-catching façade awaits us. 

And on the inside? Ah, that’s where the tables turn and we get treated to a completely different design style… scroll down to see for yourself.

A picturesque design

Wohnhaus Otterfing, gerstmeir inić architekten gerstmeir inić architekten Classic style houses
gerstmeir inić architekten

gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten

We all know how versatile wood can be and how easily it can fit into any design style (from modern and classic to Asian and rustic), but when was the last time you saw such a striking use for timber? Vertical panels that neatly adorn a façade wall and then seemingly flow into a straight-as-an-arrow railing for the top-floor balcony.

A classic touch

Wohnhaus Otterfing, gerstmeir inić architekten gerstmeir inić architekten Classic style houses
gerstmeir inić architekten

gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten

The side of the house features an equally impressive design, with those timber panels in a soft sandy hue taking up even more of the façade walls – don’t you think it looks just like a doll’s house from this angle?

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

Crisp and clean

Wohnhaus Otterfing, gerstmeir inić architekten gerstmeir inić architekten Classic style living room
gerstmeir inić architekten

gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten

Were you expecting a classic/rustic style on the inside? Well, surprise, for these interiors pull off the minimalist design with perfect precision.

Even though the house hasn’t been furnished on the inside yet, we’re thinking a less-is-more look will be just fantastic, with only the bare necessities in terms of décor and furniture taking up space – what are your thoughts?

Moving up

Wohnhaus Otterfing, gerstmeir inić architekten gerstmeir inić architekten Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
gerstmeir inić architekten

gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten

We need to point out the wrought-iron railing of the staircase in a bold charcoal hue that perfectly complements the whites and beiges of the interior spaces. Add in that crystal-clear window that allows fresh greens to filter inside, and we have quite the impressive colour palette going on here – and that is without so much as a touch of décor or furniture!

Next up for your viewing pleasure: This classically chic family home is a true delight.

9 stunning home entrances that will utterly seduce you
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts on this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks