This picture-perfect home is straight from a dream

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Munich where a classic-style house (on the outside, at least) with a most eye-catching façade awaits us.
And on the inside? Ah, that’s where the tables turn and we get treated to a completely different design style… scroll down to see for yourself.
We all know how versatile wood can be and how easily it can fit into any design style (from modern and classic to Asian and rustic), but when was the last time you saw such a striking use for timber? Vertical panels that neatly adorn a façade wall and then seemingly flow into a straight-as-an-arrow railing for the top-floor balcony.
The side of the house features an equally impressive design, with those timber panels in a soft sandy hue taking up even more of the façade walls – don’t you think it looks just like a doll’s house from this angle?
Were you expecting a classic/rustic style on the inside? Well, surprise, for these interiors pull off the minimalist design with perfect precision.
Even though the house hasn’t been furnished on the inside yet, we’re thinking a less-is-more look will be just fantastic, with only the bare necessities in terms of décor and furniture taking up space – what are your thoughts?
We need to point out the wrought-iron railing of the staircase in a bold charcoal hue that perfectly complements the whites and beiges of the interior spaces. Add in that crystal-clear window that allows fresh greens to filter inside, and we have quite the impressive colour palette going on here – and that is without so much as a touch of décor or furniture!
