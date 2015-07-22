Master bedroom design

Working with a compact bedroom? Never fret, design is still within reach. The best way to optimise a smaller room is with hidden storage. These wood closets become a statement piece in their own right, blending in as a wall yet providing so much functionality. Play with the look by adding a thin wooden table at the foot of the bed. The bed itself is light and simple. White and neutral bedding keep the room open. Add just a couple of throw pillows to insure there is no overcrowding. Instead of a headboard, a hip wall of art is created using pictures of similar bold colours of reds, blues and blacks, in different size frames.