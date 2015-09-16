Be inspired: Bathroom vanity units

The bathroom is such an important room, yet can be really difficult to design with personal style and flair. It is often overlooked as just a room of necessity. Bathroom vanity units can become a strong focal point of any bathroom. With these bathroom inspiration ideas, any bathroom can be turned into a welcoming, personal oasis.
The bath is one of the most important features of a bathroom. Not only used to bathe, it is also a place to relax and unwind. This tub makes sure relaxation is key. The mirrored finish of the tub makes the tub really unique, as does the placing of the tub- right in the middle of the room for a perfect eye catching centre piece. The window above provides beautiful natural light and plays off the silver. The silver theme continues with the mirrored vanity unit. Gray towels tie it all in. The end result is a twist on a classic bathroom that is inviting and unique.
Pattern can be scary to play with as its easy to go from chaos to beautiful design. This professional does pattern play right. Sticking with neutral colours of browns, beige, and whites the bathroom starts off with white shutter cabinets as the centre piece. This nicely breaks up the patterns so it doesn't feel too much on the eye. The tiles are large and although there are several patterns it never feels overwhelming. The colours make it feel inviting and cool. The repetition ties it all in. The toilet is simple and modern, which works perfectly with the rest of the room as it becomes an accessory, not the focal point, of the beautiful design that has a very Mediterranean feel.
Make the bathroom feel rich and luxurious by playing with dark and deep colour. The small, brown tiles make the room feel rich. The orange bathroom vanity unit breaks up the darkness and adds a pop of bold flavour. The deep wood door matches the tiling, and compliments the orange vanity nicely. A small mirror above the sink is perfect. It's not too overpowering and does not distract from the beautiful tiling and bold vanity. Dark finishes tie in the look, and the end result is a bold and unique bathroom.
Love being surrounded by books? Make the bathroom feel like a library- literally. This look creates comfort and cosiness that is reminiscent of a living room instead of a bathroom. Add a rich marigold curtain to create colour and add a hint of boldness. With a wall as bold as this one, the other walls work well in neutral colour. The black door is unexpected, and makes the room feel very regal and defined. This look is unexpected, yet looks amazing. And its perfect for any size bathroom- big or small.
Using bright colours can be scary, but when done right the risk brings in a big reward. Here one accent wall is chosen, next to the toilet to create a floor to ceiling tile collage of a bold neon green. Above the toilet the neon is brought in again with a unique design incorporating the whites of the rest of the bathroom as well. Again, the toilet here is simple and modern so not to distract from the focal point of the room; the unique colour. The mirror above the toilet is truly unique, as it has both a neon green and grey frame, finishing off the look without being too overpowering.
This bathroom has the feeling that one is away on a tropical island vacation, right at home. The deep, free standing tub is the perfect place for relaxation after a hard day at work. The wall is painted with a unique island feel design which is played up even more next to a real plant above the tub. The double sinks on the vanity unit are on a light wood vanity which has a bamboo look to it. Neutral walls add to the calming look in a light hue. Sliding glass doors make the bathroom still feel light and airy, overall giving it a very bright and tropical bathroom look.
A monochrome bathroom can look very modern and fresh. The chequered tiles give it a hip feel. The white walls keep the bathroom bright and open, and the black tile border running through the wall really adds value to the theme and breaks up too much neutral in the white wall. White vanities look fresh against the window. The opposite black vanity unit plays against the floor and ties into the theme even more. Fresh greenery add hints of colour to the bathroom and sliding glass doors for the shower keep the room feeling large.
A great way to add colour into the bathroom is to use unique and colourful tiles. These tiles have an iridescent look, and play against the light of the bathroom. Each tile reflects off the silver finishes of the bathroom, giving the space a very funky and colourful look. The small tiles make sure the colour is not too overwhelming.
A bold bathroom with unique colour can really make a large statement. These teal subway tiles on the vanity unit look beautiful, and soothing against a light wood wall. The dark vanity makes the teal stand out even more. A huge mirror above the sink ensures the room will look large with all of the colour. The teal stool is a nice touch. Silver finishes keep the room light and classic. Juxtaposing the teal with orange bathroom accessories work wonderfully.
Grey is a very slick and modern colour. When used in the bathroom, the entire space can feel very sophisticated and spa-like. Large grey tiles begin the look and keep it fresh. The small grey tiles that border the larger ones break it up, and give a nice transition to the white walls. The white toilet, vanity unit, and tub make the room very fresh and airy. The design is simple, yet very modern and minimalist looking.
A single, bold accent wall can turn a bathroom from ordinary to extraordinary. This magenta wall becomes the focal point of the bathroom, creating fun personal style. The magenta plays well with the neutrals of grey and white, as each does not over power the other. Silver finishes tie in the look, keeping the look modern, minimalist, yet very bold and unique.