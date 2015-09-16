Be inspired: Bathroom vanity units

Pattern can be scary to play with as its easy to go from chaos to beautiful design. This professional does pattern play right. Sticking with neutral colours of browns, beige, and whites the bathroom starts off with white shutter cabinets as the centre piece. This nicely breaks up the patterns so it doesn't feel too much on the eye. The tiles are large and although there are several patterns it never feels overwhelming. The colours make it feel inviting and cool. The repetition ties it all in. The toilet is simple and modern, which works perfectly with the rest of the room as it becomes an accessory, not the focal point, of the beautiful design that has a very Mediterranean feel.