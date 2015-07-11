Before & After: From old barn to stylish family home

Owners of old farm buildings in rural areas are familiar with the problems that occur when regular upkeep isn't possible- the unoccupied buildings fall into disrepair, disfiguring the plot and occupying valuable yard space. More often than not, they are demolished, but before taking the drastic action, it's worth considering their potential to become a liveable home that can generate profit or income. Interior design studio Zizi Studio Magdalena Latos undertook the renovation of this old, dilapidated barn, transforming it into a fully functional home with an elegant and stylish interior, which still retains its rural charm and period features. Take a look at the process.
The best days of the main building have long passed. The dull grey facade looks tired and worn, though hints of its earlier beauty are still evident. Considering the setting of this house, it's a shame it has been allowed to tire and fade: the exterior should complement, not detract from, the picturesque landscape.
The external façade of the building is now lined with natural stone of various shades, from beige to dark brown. As a result, it blends in perfectly with the natural surroundings, and looks completely reinvigorated. The old windows have been exchanged for double glazed windows with a modern plastic frames. You have also probably noticed certainly the new roof openings, with modern skylights allowing natural light to illuminate the interior.
The cluttered dining room looks dated and in need of a facelift. The salmon pink walls were never a good idea, and the fireplace looks grimy and neglected. The rustic look can work wonderfully in a house like this, but unfortunately the 'rustic' look has been taken too far!
It was decided to give the room a total makeover, completely departing from the chaotic design scheme that you saw in the image above. The design team created an elegant and classic interior, dominated by white. Plain white walls, natural stone on the floor, as well as numerous wooden elements maintain a relaxed rural vibe, but still give the home a modern and fresh character. At the forefront is a beautiful fireplace, surrounded by wood and stone.
Like the dining room, the kitchen was crammed with furniture and household appliances. Typically, old fashioned buildings don't ensure sufficient places for storage, and in this case, the majority of accessories and utensils overflowing across the surfaces makes it almost impossible to prepare a meal!
White, neutral walls provide the perfect backdrop for the new and stylish modern kitchen. Thanks to the light colour scheme and simple design, the room seems to be more spacious. The windows welcome in natural light, illuminating the interior. A modern breakfast bar provides a comfortable place to sit, so that this kitchen can finally be considered the heart of the home.
It's hard to figure out from this picture what function this room actually had. Either way, it was in terrible shape and certainly not fit for use. Walls covered with mould, empty fireplace and junk scattered every where, this room is a disaster from start to finish.
The metamorphosis of this room is amazing! What was a grotty and unappealing space is now a fresh and elegant master bedroom. The focal feature is the wood burner, encased in wood and lined with stone. A simple wooden bed is the only piece of furniture in the bedroom, giving it a somewhat austere character, but making it the perfect place for a blissful night's sleep.
The bathroom is extremely old fashioned and in need of an update. The white bathroom suite and printed tiles look dull and dated, and each element of the design merges indistinctly into the next. The overall effect is bland and lacking character.
The new bathroom boasts modern tiles, a large sink, and Scandinavian style cabinets. The timber storage units are simple but stylish, proving that sometimes, less really is more! This bathroom is also fitted with a large, corner spa bath for a long, luxurious soak to wash away the cares of the day.
To see another property transformation, take a look at the following ideabook: Before & after: An old factory transformed.