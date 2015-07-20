Luxurious leather bedroom furniture

Say the words 'leather bedroom furniture' and you are instantly transported to a world of quiet elegance, natural style and restful design brilliance. Despite leather bedroom furniture having the potential to be considered as a brave or daring design statement, when used in a way that is sympathetic to existing features and pieces, it can heighten the visual splendour of any bedroom without drawing focus from key installations.
Don't be fooled that leather headboards are the only way to inject some hide-based sophistication into your master suite, as leather bedroom furniture can come in all shapes and sizes and suit all tastes and subtleties. Let's take a look at some of the key ways to welcome leather bedroom furniture into your home.
An eye-catching bedstead is a guaranteed way to transform any boudoir, so why not consider a leather headboard? Large leather bedroom furniture is, in it's very essence, bold and attention grabbing so if you are less concerned with subtlety and more interested in creating an exciting and inviting space, a full leather bed could be the perfect addition to your room. Due to the nature of the material being used, however, should you want to tone down the impact of a statement bed, this is easily done with complimentary muted tones throughout the rest of the bedroom. If you love the look of leather bedroom furniture, but are a little unsure if it is for you, a faux-leather bed, such as this 'Arthur' from the experts at Living It Up could be a fantastic option.
The ultimate in stylish nursery accessories, this leather-upholstered cot is simply breathtaking. Given that leather is such a naturally luxurious fabric, why should it only be considered for adult bedrooms, especially when a cot can look this good? Leather bedroom furniture for children may be a niche market but given how wonderfully hard-wearing and versatile leather, as a material, is, perhaps it should be more of a natural choice.
And now for something VERY different indeed. Leather bedroom furniture may not immediately make a feature wall comprising of interchangeable, brightly coloured leather tiles spring to mind, but having seen how beautiful it looks, maybe it will from now on! An incredible and artistic statement, this wall offers sophisticated individuality alongside modern design daring. With a wall such as this in your bedroom, there would be little need for anything else. Taking leather bedroom furniture to a whole new level, this striking yet ingeniously understated installation is a dream.
What could be simpler or more elegant than a handcrafted leather armchair in your bedroom? This beautiful, yet understated, example shows just how seamlessly leather bedroom furniture can fit into anybody's style. Working wonderfully within a darker-toned room and complimenting the check wallpaper perfectly, this armchair is the ideal masculine edition, providing character and style without overshadowing the existing themes. If this has you yearning for leather chairs in other rooms, be sure to check out this helpful Ideabook: Luxurious leather chairs.
Ottomans will always be a firm favourite when it comes to luxury furniture additions, but how about adding one to your bedroom? Ideal at the foot of a bed, these perfectly proportioned seating options offer a great opportunity to inject an exciting splash of colour into your existing scheme. This bright red ottoman would be a wonderful addition to a monochromatic room, looking for some leather bedroom furniture to brighten it up.
Not ready for a big statement wall or a full leather bed? No problem, as leather bedroom furniture can be extended to carefully selected accessories and finishing touches, which will transform any bedroom from great to extra special. Pieces such as this leather trunk can be used either for their intended purpose (perhaps to hide away spare sheets) or as fun focal point. It would make a very different and elaborate bedside table, for instance, being perfect for resting an eye-catching lamp on and a favourite bedtime book.
Nothing says luxury and quality like a piece of metallic leather furniture and these cushions offer the perfect amount of glamour and sophistication for any bedroom. Ideal as scatter cushions on the bed or as additional support in an armchair, the opulent colours offer a level of luxury that cannot be denied. From deep, rich bronze tones through to bright and sparkling gold hues, these cushions offer the perfect compromise for those wanting to experiment with leather bedroom furniture, but who are not quite ready to take the plunge with a full bedstead.
If you have a taste for the avant garde or enjoy testing design boundaries, how about injecting leather bedroom furniture into your house through the medium of statement skirting facades? A bold choice perhaps, but when teamed with a classic and understated wall covering and colour, this is one daring look that is sure to turn heads for all the right reasons. Using new ideas to liven up formerly standard additions to a room is a fantastic way to inject personality and flair into your bedroom, while transforming necessities into welcome furniture focal points.
It can be difficult to embrace a new style or even a new material, so before commissioning a new pair of leather curtains, how about trying something a little less obvious? This upholstered headboard is subtle in tone and natural in appearance, but has been elevated by the clever use of some small white leather buttons. Starting small like this will make it easy to incorporate other items of leather bedroom furniture, such as cushions or perhaps a chair in the same colour. The beauty of leather is that it can be as natural and unassuming or as bold and eye-catching as you want it to be, it's just a case of settling on the style that will suit you and your home best.