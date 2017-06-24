5 utterly unique gardens to inspire your next upgrade

As soon as the sun starts to shine, we all get preoccupied with wanting to make our gardens a little more special and enjoyable, but a good dose of inspiration will definitely give you the final nudge you need to get on with it! Your landscape architect will love it if you are able to show them some fabulous pictures of outdoor spaces that really appeal to you, as that will help with the planning phase and today, we think we've found some REALLY covetable projects. Whether you're yearning for a pool, want perfect planters or are keen to make water a main feature, come with us now as we have something for everyone!