5 utterly unique gardens to inspire your next upgrade

As soon as the sun starts to shine, we all get preoccupied with wanting to make our gardens a little more special and enjoyable, but a good dose of inspiration will definitely give you the final nudge you need to get on with it! Your landscape architect will love it if you are able to show them some fabulous pictures of outdoor spaces that really appeal to you, as that will help with the planning phase and today, we think we've found some REALLY covetable projects. Whether you're yearning for a pool, want perfect planters or are keen to make water a main feature, come with us now as we have something for everyone!
You can already tell that this garden is going to be spectacular, just from the drawing! It must be great to get a rendering of what's possible in your space!
WOW! We certainly aren't disappointed by the realisation of this incredible design! Hardwood decking is the perfect luxury finishing touch to an already opulent outdoor space and the shape of the pool is just staggering!
Oh bloody hell! Would you just look at the state of this 'garden'. Where would you even start with this dumping ground? What a nightmare!
Well, if you have a garden like this one, updating it certainly won't be a weekend project! There must be a host of diggers and plant machinery on site here!
The grounds here are so extensive that we dread to think how long this project took to complete. One thing's for sure though; the results are already starting to show!
Leaving no stone unturned and no patch of ground undeveloped, we can already tell that this garden is going to be a beautiful bloom-fest!
With steep terrain throughout this garden, there has been an inspired design created to maximise the planting potential. Ground-covering plants promise a wonderful display when they have matured.
Even the hardscaping in this garden is terrific! These wall borders are incredible, as they offer easy planting potential as well that will make sure greenery is spilling out everywhere!
Just look at this finished space! You can get a really good feel for how unique and interesting this whole garden is, not to mention how filled with a variety of materials it must be. Those log steps are perfection!
If linear garden design isn't for you and you like something a little softer and more organic, we think you'll love this explosion of outdoor curves! Those cushions, that pond… what's not to love?
Even the patio has been laid out as a circle! Don't you love the way that this design feels so gentle and relaxing? It's also fabulously sociable and different from everything else we've seen!
Working with the different levels in this garden wasn't a problem, thanks to the concentric circle scheme. We love the easy division of patio, seating and planted spaces!
Owners of ultra contemporary homes sometimes prefer a more understated garden and this one makes us see why! Smooth, pale flagstones offer an easy transition between the indoor and outdoor areas and the lawn looks so sleek!
The use of pretty white pebbles to mark out the garden borders here looks utterly spectacular! It brightens up the space so simply and keeps the look wonderfully organic too, despite the very industrial house design!
This garden has clearly been so perfectly planned out and executed! Neat, ordered and a wonderful complement to the style of house, the sharp lines throughout this garden are astonishing!
It would be easy to assume that an urban garden couldn't enjoy a large water feature running through it, but here's the proof that they can work SO well! This central design is just so unusual!
Why just have a water feature, when you can add a pond as well? Raised designs are fantastic for easy maintenance and they are super eye-catching as well. All the greenery here has soften the space perfectly too.
Water, pebbles, flagstones and plants are just the perfect combination! Embracing every branch of organic materials, within a small space, looks phenomenal!
We can totally get onboard with the idea of seating at the head of a water feature! Talk about a relaxing spot for enjoying a glass of wine while you survey the gorgeousness of the garden!
