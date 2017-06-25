Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple tricks for a more sociable garden

Various Shade Ideas, Kemp Sails LTD Kemp Sails LTD Rustic style garden
If you want your garden to become THE premier hangout for family and friends, we have some professional gardener-approved tips and tricks for making sure that you are ready to accommodate everyone and anyone! The secret is to think of every potential need and issue and to have a solution in place already and if you take these 9 tips to heart, you will be the hist wit the absolute most! Summer is already here, so let's get your garden ready to receive guests, shall we?

1. Be sure to include some shade.

Various Shade Ideas, Kemp Sails LTD Kemp Sails LTD Rustic style garden
Hot days are wonderful, but they can get a little too much, if you don't have any shade in place. A simple patio awning will be more than enough and it won't even detract from a beautiful garden aesthetic.

2. Make seating a top priority.

Outdoor Room Borrowed Space Modern garden decking,outdoor room,garden,landscape
Naturally, if you want lots of people to enjoy convening in your garden, you need to be sure that you have enough seating! As well as comfortable garden sofas, we think some folding chairs are a good investment as well, especially if they can be quickly dismantled if the heavens open!

3. Have a defined focal point.

A Garden for Entertaining in Charlesworth Design Minimalist style garden firepit,sofa,boxballs,parasol,gabions,paving,terrace,patio,lawn,gardenroom
Installing something in your garden that is a main feature is a great way to make sure that all of your guests gather where you want them to. A chiminea or firepit is a truly wonderful idea, as everyone naturally gravitates towards a little warmth!

4. Eat outdoors as much as you can!

Modern design outdoor stainless steel extendable table Patch Viadurini.co.uk GardenFurniture Aluminium/Zinc dining table,garden table,outdoor
As well as handy seating, try to make space in your garden for a large dining table! Nothing gets people together quite like the promise of alfresco dining and easy conversation!

5. Get your lighting on point!

Garden lighting Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Modern garden
If your garden gatherings are enjoyable, they will always stretch out into the summer evenings, which is when brilliant outdoor lighting comes into play! Solar lighting is fabulous, as it costs nothing to run and will flicker on exactly when you need it to!

6. Create a seamless transition.

Bi-fold doors The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Grey
If you're open to the idea of a more dramatic garden upgrade, how about installing bi-folding doors that open up to connect your interior and outdoor space without any jarring? They will make it easy to run inside if bad weather rains off play as well!

7. You KNOW you need a BBQ, right?

GARDEN GRILL GRESILVA NEW CONCEPT GardenFurniture Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver Grill,Barbacues,garden,barbacoa,bbq,charbroiler
We don't think you needed us to tell you this, but it's worth mentioning anyway. A grill that is ready to fire up at a moment's notice will make you the host that everyone wants to be and don't forget to have separate cooking areas for veggie options!

8. Add textiles for comfort!

2 QM BALKON IM KAROVIERTEL, HAMBURG, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Don't go thinking that your garden can't be decorated in a similar way to your home, as some wonderful textiles will work just as well outdoors as they do in your living room! Add a few throws for good measure too, for when the temperature drops a little in the evening.

9. Include a private space.

Hammock RAHM 008 Sunday Furniture GardenFurniture
While you want your garden to be sociable, it's nice to have some private little areas as well. We always think that kids love a secret hiding spot where they can go and chill out, away from all the 'boring' adults!

For a little more garden inspiration, take a a look at this Ideabook: Urban garden decoration—easy ideas.

Do you still need to include any of these suggestions in your garden?

