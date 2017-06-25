9 simple tricks for a more sociable garden

If you want your garden to become THE premier hangout for family and friends, we have some professional gardener-approved tips and tricks for making sure that you are ready to accommodate everyone and anyone! The secret is to think of every potential need and issue and to have a solution in place already and if you take these 9 tips to heart, you will be the hist wit the absolute most! Summer is already here, so let's get your garden ready to receive guests, shall we?
Hot days are wonderful, but they can get a little too much, if you don't have any shade in place. A simple patio awning will be more than enough and it won't even detract from a beautiful garden aesthetic.
Naturally, if you want lots of people to enjoy convening in your garden, you need to be sure that you have enough seating! As well as comfortable garden sofas, we think some folding chairs are a good investment as well, especially if they can be quickly dismantled if the heavens open!
Installing something in your garden that is a main feature is a great way to make sure that all of your guests gather where you want them to. A chiminea or firepit is a truly wonderful idea, as everyone naturally gravitates towards a little warmth!
As well as handy seating, try to make space in your garden for a large dining table! Nothing gets people together quite like the promise of alfresco dining and easy conversation!
If your garden gatherings are enjoyable, they will always stretch out into the summer evenings, which is when brilliant outdoor lighting comes into play! Solar lighting is fabulous, as it costs nothing to run and will flicker on exactly when you need it to!
If you're open to the idea of a more dramatic garden upgrade, how about installing bi-folding doors that open up to connect your interior and outdoor space without any jarring? They will make it easy to run inside if bad weather rains off play as well!
We don't think you needed us to tell you this, but it's worth mentioning anyway. A grill that is ready to fire up at a moment's notice will make you the host that everyone wants to be and don't forget to have separate cooking areas for veggie options!
Don't go thinking that your garden can't be decorated in a similar way to your home, as some wonderful textiles will work just as well outdoors as they do in your living room! Add a few throws for good measure too, for when the temperature drops a little in the evening.
While you want your garden to be sociable, it's nice to have some private little areas as well. We always think that kids love a secret hiding spot where they can go and chill out, away from all the 'boring' adults!
For a little more garden inspiration, take a a look at this Ideabook: Urban garden decoration—easy ideas.