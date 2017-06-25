Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

23 best-ever tips for a perfect kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Blue
Loading admin actions …

Before we start, we want to make it clear that we're not saying that you need to embrace ALL of these ideas to get a dreamy kitchen! Naturally, your personal style preferences are going to play a huge part in how your kitchen looks and functions, but we wanted to give you some easy pointers today, just to get you started in terms of a new kitchen plan! We know that professional kitchen designers will be able to help you include everything you want and need into your space, but you might discover a few must-haves here that you never considered before and really, can you ever have too much inspiration? We don't think so, so let's take a look at some things you should, potentially, be considering!

1. Be sure to include countertop-specific lighting.

Old-Meets-New Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
Krantz Designs

Old-Meets-New

Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs

2. Try to include a beautiful and storage-filled island

Modern Country Farmhouse Kitchen homify Rustic style kitchen Green kitchen,farmhouse,farmhouse kitchen,kitchen island,wood,wood surfaces,green
homify

Modern Country Farmhouse Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

3. Keep glasses close to hand with open shelves.

Friern Barnet 1 Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Classic style kitchen Wood Blue Island,Inchyra Blue,Farrow and Ball,contemporary kitchen
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Friern Barnet 1

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

4. Add extra style with a tiled splashback.

View from ante room of island Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood Grey
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

View from ante room of island

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

5. Stash away small appliances to keep counters clear!

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm Urban Myth Modern kitchen Blue Pedini,Blue Kitchen,breakfast bar,handleless kitchen,custom colour,white stool,wooden floor,wine chiller,miele ovens,open shelves,quartz worktop,quooker tap
Urban Myth

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

6. A classic larder cupboard is STILL a must-have!

Kitchen in a box! Hallwood Furniture Minimalist kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Kitchen in a box!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't remove period features that are already in place!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Create clearly defined cooking, prep and eating zones!

KITCHEN Landmass London Modern kitchen
Landmass London

KITCHEN

Landmass London
Landmass London
Landmass London

9. Personalise your storage by focussing on what's important to you. This recipe book shelf is exactly what we're talking about!

The Scandinavian Kitchen Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen
Papilio

The Scandinavian Kitchen

Papilio
Papilio
Papilio

10. Think about maintaining easy transitions between the sink and stove.

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

The Original British Standard Kitchen

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

11. How about a separate wine fridge? Yes please!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Be clever with seating and include as much as you can!

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen Kitchen,black kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

13. Use your extractor hood as an opportunity to impress!

Chelsea Harbour Apartment homify Modern kitchen
homify

Chelsea Harbour Apartment

homify
homify
homify

14. Housing your sink in your island will make food prep so much easier!

KITCHENS: The Ladbroke Cue & Co of London Modern kitchen
Cue &amp; Co of London

KITCHENS: The Ladbroke

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

15. Don't be afraid to experiment with traditional styling!

The Hampton Court Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Hampton Court Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

16. Mix things up with some glass-fronted cabinets.

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Country style kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

17. Embrace a pop of colour!

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Built-in kitchens red kitchen,kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island
Roselind Wilson Design

Kitchen

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

18. Think about some pretty and fresh farmhouse styling.

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Country style kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

19. Hang your pans and utensils, like a pro!

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

20. Include lots of practical storage solutions, such as drawer dividers.

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen,kitchen drawers,cutlery drawer,bespoke storage,handmade kitchen,painted kitchen,designer kitchen,cutlery insert
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

21. Add some softness with pretty window dressings.

Farmhouse Style Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen Multicolored kitchen,farmhouse,farmhouse kitchen,kitchen diner,aga,breakfast room,classic
homify

Farmhouse Style Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

22. Include a rack for crockery, instead of hiding it away!

Modern Classic Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen White kitchen,farmhouse kitchen,modern,classic,dark wood,white units,aga
homify

Modern Classic Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

23. Make better use of your corners. Just look at this cabinet!

Walnut kitchens Designer Kitchen by Morgan Classic style kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Walnut kitchens

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

For even more kitchen tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative kitchen ideas.

9 simple tricks for a more sociable garden
Did you find any surprising new ideas for you kitchen here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks