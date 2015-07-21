Open kitchen design ideas

For the really brave and creative, this open kitchen plays with a lot of colour and texture. For starters, the checkered flooring provides a very retro look with hues of beige and orange. The yellow cabinets become a piece of art with their own creative design. Under cabinet lighting illuminates the whole kitchen area and further brings attention to the design of the cabinets. The brick splash back provides a more urban feel. This out of the norm kitchen flows nicely into a living room area which adds a touch of colour with a bold painting easily seen from the kitchen.