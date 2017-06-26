Your browser is out-of-date.

10 places in your home you NEED to keep clean!

Parquet Floor Restoration - Sanding & Refinishing Service, Floor Sanding Co Floor Sanding Co
It's no secret that you need to commit to a regular cleaning schedule in order to maintain a fresh and beautiful home, but there might be a few key spots that you're forgetting to give your full attention! Professional cleaners know that there are certain areas you need to tackle regularly if you want to keep your home dazzling, and, today, we're going to tell you what they are. From your kitchen through to your bathroom, there are little focal points that can make or break your cleaning endeavours, so come and discover what they are now and give them a little more attention in the future!

1. The microwave.

Prachtige moderne boerderij keuken, Tieleman Keukens Tieleman Keukens Modern kitchen
As food cooks in your microwave, splatters will occur and you need to tackle them immediately, before they bake on and start to go mouldy! The smell of a foisty microwave is unacceptable!

2. Your toilet pedestal and lid.

Klassiek landhuis met hedendaagse invloeden, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths BathroomToilets
Yes, you clean your toilet bowl, but the pedestal can get very dusty and grimy, while your seat and lid can be a hive of dirt and grime. Just make sure you get in all the crevices!

3. The kitchen sink.

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback Affleck Property Services KitchenSinks & taps Metallic/Silver
Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback

Your sink might get a cursory rinse and wipe nearly every day, but focus on your drain! Flush some drain cleaner down your plughole regularly, otherwise you could find that the sink smells REALLY bad, very quickly!

4. Anywhere your pet eats.

x-large pet food bin simplehuman HouseholdPet accessories
x-large pet food bin

We love our little furry friends, but they don't have the same table manners as us, which means mess! When they've finished eating, take up the bowls for a wash and give the floor a wipe as well.

5. The dreaded litter tray.

Design Kratzmöbel, cat-on cat-on Living roomLighting Wood
We know that all you cat fans out there pride yourselves on cleaning out the litter tray regularly, but what about the area around it? As your moggy kicks loose litter over their 'business', they could be spraying all sorts of unpleasant debris around the room.

6. Door hardware.

Cabinet knob Microbulles blue spherical Les Verreries de Bréhat HouseholdAccessories & decoration Glass Blue
Cabinet knob Microbulles blue spherical

Dirty, greasy hands and door knobs will always be in regular contact, so when you undertake your normal cleaning routine, always add a few extra seconds to give your hardware a quick polish!

7. Nursery furniture.

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs MDF White cot,chest,nursery,baby bedroom,modern nursery,cot bed
Little ones are a treasure but they sure are messy! Always look to disinfect your changing tables and mats and while you're at it, give their toys a wipe too. Sticky little hands get everywhere!

8. Cleaning products themselves.

handmade Goat & horsehair brooms and brushes brush64 HouseholdHomewares
handmade Goat & horsehair brooms and brushes

We know you might think this is ridiculous, but think about it. How can you clean your home with dirty equipment? Just give your mops, buckets and scrubbers a quick rinse and a wipe, to make sure they are ready to use next time.

9. Your bathroom walls.

homify Eclectic style bathroom
Do you know what always seems to get all over your bathroom walls? Toothpaste splatter and water, which leads to unsightly water marks. Bathroom paint can be easily wiped, as can tiles, so get in there!

10. Every floor!

Parquet Flooring After Sanding And Sealing Floor Sanding Co parquet floor,parquet blocks,parquet herringbone
Parquet Flooring After Sanding And Sealing

Every floor in your home will come into contact with heavy foot traffic and lots of dirt, so be sure to give them a thorough clean, according to their material. Wood floors need different care to carpets, so be specific for the best results.

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Easy bathroom cleaning tips.

This cramped family home got an ingenious new addition
Have you been neglecting any of these areas?

