10 places in your home you NEED to keep clean!

It's no secret that you need to commit to a regular cleaning schedule in order to maintain a fresh and beautiful home, but there might be a few key spots that you're forgetting to give your full attention! Professional cleaners know that there are certain areas you need to tackle regularly if you want to keep your home dazzling, and, today, we're going to tell you what they are. From your kitchen through to your bathroom, there are little focal points that can make or break your cleaning endeavours, so come and discover what they are now and give them a little more attention in the future!
As food cooks in your microwave, splatters will occur and you need to tackle them immediately, before they bake on and start to go mouldy! The smell of a foisty microwave is unacceptable!
Yes, you clean your toilet bowl, but the pedestal can get very dusty and grimy, while your seat and lid can be a hive of dirt and grime. Just make sure you get in all the crevices!
Your sink might get a cursory rinse and wipe nearly every day, but focus on your drain! Flush some drain cleaner down your plughole regularly, otherwise you could find that the sink smells REALLY bad, very quickly!
We love our little furry friends, but they don't have the same table manners as us, which means mess! When they've finished eating, take up the bowls for a wash and give the floor a wipe as well.
We know that all you cat fans out there pride yourselves on cleaning out the litter tray regularly, but what about the area around it? As your moggy kicks loose litter over their 'business', they could be spraying all sorts of unpleasant debris around the room.
Dirty, greasy hands and door knobs will always be in regular contact, so when you undertake your normal cleaning routine, always add a few extra seconds to give your hardware a quick polish!
Little ones are a treasure but they sure are messy! Always look to disinfect your changing tables and mats and while you're at it, give their toys a wipe too. Sticky little hands get everywhere!
We know you might think this is ridiculous, but think about it. How can you clean your home with dirty equipment? Just give your mops, buckets and scrubbers a quick rinse and a wipe, to make sure they are ready to use next time.
Do you know what always seems to get all over your bathroom walls? Toothpaste splatter and water, which leads to unsightly water marks. Bathroom paint can be easily wiped, as can tiles, so get in there!
Every floor in your home will come into contact with heavy foot traffic and lots of dirt, so be sure to give them a thorough clean, according to their material. Wood floors need different care to carpets, so be specific for the best results.
