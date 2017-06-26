Your browser is out-of-date.

How to decorate your bedroom on a budget

homify Eclectic style bedroom
Getting a beautiful bedroom on a budget doesn't have to be a nightmare or an endeavour filled with compromises that you don't want to make, just ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that! Naturally, it's important that you craft yourself a stunning, relaxing and stylish bedroom that you look forward to crashing out in at the end of the day, but if you don't have a huge amount of money to spend, you might think that you won't get the upmarket look that you really crave. Push those thoughts to one side right now though, as we're about to show you a host of fantastic ways to upgrade your bedroom for very little money!

1. Shop inside your house first!

Let's Surf Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored posters,poster,palms,surf,sticker,poster,palms,surf,sticker
Pixers
Pixers

First things first, make sure that you've had a really good rummage in your home, before you start splashing the cash on new furniture, textiles and accessories. You might have a forgotten stash of goodies that you can put back into circulation.

2. Upcycle existing furniture.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify
homify

If you have a bed that you still like the shape of, but the colour isn't exactly setting your heart on fire, why not just give it a lick of paint? You'll be shocked at what a difference it makes and how easy and cheap it is!

3. Make the bed a focal point.

Parisian style Pixers Classic style bedroom Beige dots,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

Your bed will always be the focal point in your boudoir, so why not make it really eye-catching and special? A DIY headboard is a great way to go, and you can create something spectacular with just a couple of pallets.

4. Play with textures.

Oakland 5 Drawer Tall Chest The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Adding a few natural throws and cushions will give your bedroom instant oomph and these days, you can pick them up for such good money! Plants won't hurt either, as an extra detail!

5. Look for bargains.

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style bedroom
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

If you have your heart set on new furniture, always shop around! Find something you like, then check online prices, as they could be cheaper and why not ask in stores if there are any ex-display models that could be snapped up for a reduced price? It costs nothing to ask!

6. P… p… pick up a pattern.

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,bed,rococo style,bedside tables,wallapaper,feature wall,animals,blue,yellow,mustard,grey,bedding
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

If you have a colour scheme in mind for your bedroom, you can then amplify it with some well-chosen patterns! Bed linens and wallpapers are a fast and easy way to add a little prettiness for not a lot of effort or cash!

7. Multifunctional furniture is key.

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

Do you know how much money you can save in your bedroom, when you look for multifunctional furniture? Beds with under-mattress storage and ottomans with seat cushions on top are ideal and mean that you won't need to splurge on extra storage.

8. Be creative and imaginative.

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

Finally, get creative! Why buy expensive furniture when some rudimentary craft skills could get you a similar result? Clothing rails, printed cushions and striking light fixtures are definitely not beyond your talents!

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: 11 stylish DIY hacks to beautify your bedroom.

Have you seen a perfect solution for your bedroom here?

