How to decorate your bedroom on a budget

Getting a beautiful bedroom on a budget doesn't have to be a nightmare or an endeavour filled with compromises that you don't want to make, just ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that! Naturally, it's important that you craft yourself a stunning, relaxing and stylish bedroom that you look forward to crashing out in at the end of the day, but if you don't have a huge amount of money to spend, you might think that you won't get the upmarket look that you really crave. Push those thoughts to one side right now though, as we're about to show you a host of fantastic ways to upgrade your bedroom for very little money!
First things first, make sure that you've had a really good rummage in your home, before you start splashing the cash on new furniture, textiles and accessories. You might have a forgotten stash of goodies that you can put back into circulation.
If you have a bed that you still like the shape of, but the colour isn't exactly setting your heart on fire, why not just give it a lick of paint? You'll be shocked at what a difference it makes and how easy and cheap it is!
Your bed will always be the focal point in your boudoir, so why not make it really eye-catching and special? A DIY headboard is a great way to go, and you can create something spectacular with just a couple of pallets.
Adding a few natural throws and cushions will give your bedroom instant oomph and these days, you can pick them up for such good money! Plants won't hurt either, as an extra detail!
If you have your heart set on new furniture, always shop around! Find something you like, then check online prices, as they could be cheaper and why not ask in stores if there are any ex-display models that could be snapped up for a reduced price? It costs nothing to ask!
If you have a colour scheme in mind for your bedroom, you can then amplify it with some well-chosen patterns! Bed linens and wallpapers are a fast and easy way to add a little prettiness for not a lot of effort or cash!
Do you know how much money you can save in your bedroom, when you look for multifunctional furniture? Beds with under-mattress storage and ottomans with seat cushions on top are ideal and mean that you won't need to splurge on extra storage.
Finally, get creative! Why buy expensive furniture when some rudimentary craft skills could get you a similar result? Clothing rails, printed cushions and striking light fixtures are definitely not beyond your talents!
