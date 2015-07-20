Setting the scene with decoration candles

It's no secret that a well-placed decoration candle can be the perfect finishing touch to any room or even outside space, but what makes these versatile mood setters so popular? Coming in a variety of colours, shapes and sizes they offer a level of versatility rarely found in home accessories and seem to encourage homeowners to stretch their creativity.

No longer reserved just for bathrooms or dinners for two, decoration candles have found their way into every room in the house, so let's take a look at why they have become so undeniably popular and what they are most effective for; from setting a mood to adding design flair to an otherwise plain and unfinished space.