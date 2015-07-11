Stylish bathroom radiators

Bathroom radiators don't have to be large, awkwardly shaped or obtrusive, as a collective of talented designers have set out to prove. Now, rather than trying to fit your heating system wherever it will draw the least amount of attention to itself, making a deliberate feature of bathroom radiators has become something of a trend.

From ornate designs, through to cutting edge technology, there is a style for everyone, so take a look at a few of the best examples out there and start planning your bathroom re-design today!