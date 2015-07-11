Stylish bathroom radiators

Bathroom radiators don't have to be large, awkwardly shaped or obtrusive, as a collective of talented designers have set out to prove. Now, rather than trying to fit your heating system wherever it will draw the least amount of attention to itself, making a deliberate feature of bathroom radiators has become something of a trend.
From ornate designs, through to cutting edge technology, there is a style for everyone, so take a look at a few of the best examples out there and start planning your bathroom re-design today!
Jacked the Rad!Radiator Cover
Experts in the field of stylish radiators, Cool Radiators offer a vast number of sleek, modern designs, all readily available to transform your heating system from something purely perfunctory into a thing of beauty. Bathroom radiators no longer have to be white and hidden, drawing no attention to themselves; they can now be an eloquent expression of who you are, your style choices and, in this case, a demonstration of your heritage. Bathroom radiators really do have personality now!
Nothing says common sense like utilising a necessary room addition as a handy solution. Bathroom radiators have been redesigned as heated towel rails for years now, but this doesn't take away any of the genius behind the original idea. Thanks to modern plumbing solutions, bathroom radiators can now be sleek, slender and mounted higher on the wall, making them the perfect addition to any busy bathroom that will have a lot of wet towels to accommodate, offering a much-needed drying solution and increased floor space.
Choosing to make a feature out of a formerly unappealing room addition can be a brave move, but when bathroom radiators can look this good, it makes perfect sense. The artistry and fine craftsmanship of this stunningly ornate, yet wonderfully antique-looking piece gives a sense of just how much a small addition, such as a bathroom radiator, can change the whole appearance of your room. The art deco styling of this example would lend itself well to a house decorated in period style, with a funky twist.
For period homes, installing bathroom radiators that are very modern in appearance may be a little jarring, in which case, a more era-sympathetic installation might be preferable. Beautiful cast iron bathroom radiators, finished with a suitable paint, are the ideal addition to a Victorian abode that wants to be stylish yet remain true to its roots.
Perhaps you like the look of traditional cast iron bathroom radiators, but also need a heated towel rail and have limited space in your bathroom. Is there a solution for you? Of course there is! A perfect blend of the old and the new, bathroom radiators such as this one offer the best of every world: traditional styling, modern performance and dual functionality. Perfect for bathrooms of any era, this neat little solution will blend seamlessly into any style without stealing the show!
Though it seems to be customary for metal bathroom radiators to be finished in chrome, this stunning design shows how much visual warmth, as well as actual heat, bathroom radiators can emit. Adding an old school glamour to a bathroom, this style works well with natural materials, such as wood, bringing out their depth of tone and colour. Not a shrinking violet, this is a stylised heating solution that will help any bathroom to blossom. For more daring bathroom ideas, take a look at this ideabook. Who knows, you might find something you love that you had never considered before!
Regardless of how beautiful, alternative or stylish bathroom radiators can be, perhaps you would prefer to just hide it away. Installing bathroom radiators that are also heated towel rails, in the shower area itself, offers a practical solution to the issue of being useful but not seen. Perfect for large showers, this is a neat and handy way to keep the warmth in, without blurring the clean design lines in the rest of the room and should prevent wet towels being left on the floor!
If you have a penchant for bright colours but don't want to commit to them everywhere, punchy bathroom radiators could be the perfect solution for you. Injecting a bright burst of colour, this radiators acts almost as a piece of wall art as well as a heated towel rail, while all the time injecting the right amount of heat into the bathroom. A busy bee indeed, it is a striking addition that brings some fun to functionality, without overshadowing other key room features.
For a touch of elegance and design camouflage, white on white is the ultimate way to disguise bathroom radiators. A slim line white radiator, mounted on a crisp white wall transforms the piece into a simple and elegant perfunctory addition which allows more considered design choices to be showcased, such as a stunning shower unit or bespoke tiling solutions. For bathrooms that are already full of beautiful and well-considered additions, this is a clean and elegant way to install and use bathroom radiators.
You could be forgiven for assuming that these amazingly stylish wall hangings are art installations, but you'd be wrong. These are bathroom radiators and the perfect example of just how far design has come. Minimal and sleek in design, with none of the features we expect from bathroom radiators (extensive pipe work), these would look incredible in any minimalist or heavily stylised bathroom. They offer functionality as well as beauty though, as those chrome insertions are towel hangers. Incredible!
For super minimal and industrial style bathrooms that favour exposed pipe work, clean lines and 'no frills', these large hanging canvas radiators offer sympathetic styling and unobtrusive effectiveness. Effectively heating a room, without breaking up any floor space, these monolithic installations serve to support a simple and uncluttered design.
If you are looking for more ideas for your home, take a look at this beautiful ideabook: Bathroom suite inspiration.