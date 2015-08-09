Injecting personality and breathtaking style into every room of the house has never been easier with the vast array of beautiful and unique home flooring solutions now widely available. As design boundaries are consistently being tested, pushed and overcome, new finishes, products and innovations are being implemented to great effect and homeowners are wanting to experiment with what is possible within their walls.
Take a look at the following creative home flooring solutions that we have compiled and let the inspiration flow into your ideas and home to help you define your design style.
Tiles have the ability to make a striking statement wherever they are are laid, whether it be outdoors, indoors, on the walls or the floor. Used here to dramatic effect, these old fashioned style patterned tiles offer an incredibly beautiful alternative to more standard home flooring solutions, such as carpet or wooden boards. Perfect for a period property, daring floor tiles allow for a more neutral wall palette and will always draw attention and be a talking point. The question is, do you dare opt for such an eye-catching option?
Once reserved for school buildings and stately homes, wooden parquet has become one of the most popular home flooring solutions and is available to everyone, while working well in any room. The use of a natural material adds an inviting and warm glamour to any home, as well as being versatile enough to use in any room, when properly laid and sealed (this is exceptionally important when installing in a bathroom, due to moisture).
With a myriad of laying styles available, as well as numerous wood types being suitable to use for the individual blocks, parquet is one of a handful of practical, beautiful and timeless home flooring solutions to consider.
If the precision of parquet isn't for you but the use of wood appeals, what could be better than natural and unadulterated floorboards? One of the most chic home flooring solutions available, floorboards have been a must-have in beautiful homes for hundreds of years and though some may be painted, polished or varnished, what never changes is the impact they have on a room. Offering warmth, character and effortless style, there can be no doubt as to why wooden floorboards will always be included in home flooring solutions inspiration articles.
Moving on from the polished concrete flooring trend, highly polished screed has become exceptionally popular for use in a domestic setting. Though not as conventional as some home flooring solutions, this versatile and easy to maintain option certainly has it's merits and suits homes with a very edgy or modern style. To add a touch of individuality, homeowners are able to choose coloured or sparkly finish screed, propelling the material to the top of the must-have material list when talking about home flooring solutions.
For those of you looking for the pinnacle of luxury materials, look no further than large marble tiles. Cool underfoot, easy to maintain and naturally beautiful, marble is one of the most premier home flooring solutions available. A dramatic statement, marble will not be suitable for all homes, but for those that include crisp lines and sleek modernism, home flooring solutions don't come much better than this and thanks to the natural variations in every tile, nobody else in the world will have the same floor as you.
Hard-wearing carpets, such as those on offer from Sisal & Seagrass, are ideal home flooring solutions for those with a family or favouring styles which embrace more traditional materials and looks. A stark contrast to some of the more modern home flooring solutions available, such as polished concrete or screed, natural fibre carpet softens and finishes any room to a high standard without compromising on style. The heat-retaining properties of wall to wall carpet make this an ideal choice for older houses with less insulation.
For a softer finish that still offers all the beneficial properties of wall to wall carpet, a deep pile luxury option is a wonderful alternative. Not one for pet lovers or clumsy hands, these home flooring solutions are often high maintenance but look incredible and are definitely worth the effort. This sky blue example adds distinction and brings out the inherent beauty of the natural materials it has been styled with and feels as good on the feet as it looks in the picture.
When talking about home flooring solutions it is worth noting that with a little imagination, any floor can look amazing. If a highly stylised or high maintenance option is not for you, choose a simple and unobtrusive floor finish and cover with a super-sized rug, as seen here. This creative take on home flooring solutions allows you to change the floor as often as you like and offers flexibility that few other home flooring solutions can.
The colours, finishes and styles of laminate that are now available are numerous, making it the perfect addition to any busy home. No longer considered to be a lesser cousin to natural wood flooring, laminate is transforming home flooring solutions as we know them and offering new and innovative products. Perfect for bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms alike, the variety of finishes is incredible; from tile effect through to boards and parquet style, each as impressive and hard-wearing as the last.
If you like the best of both worlds, investing in beautiful runners is a great idea. Possibly one of the lesser thought of home flooring solutions, this option offers the potential to enjoy stunning natural floors with the added benefit of carpet where you need it. Ideal for period houses or those that utilise neutral soft furnishings, runners, such as the one pictured here, add elegance and work symbiotically with the painted wood underneath to create a beautiful and inviting environment.
