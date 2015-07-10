A beautiful barn conversion

Lower Brook Barn is a large, listed barn set amongst the lush greenery of Cheshire, and is part of a property that also consists of a listed farmhouse. Architects Hayes and Partners were given consent to convert the stone barn from agricultural use into a liveable home, with new luxurious lighting design from David Village Lighting. So not to lose the existing charm of the historic building, the original openings had to be retained during the conversion, with further permission later given to install large glazing panels, a crisp and contemporary contrast has been made, without overshadowing the original grace of the building. Inconspicuous lighting has been added to the exterior façade, whilst ultra-modern, energy-efficient lighting ensures an ethereal glow is present once the sun sets. Curious to see what it looks like inside? Let's find out.
The stone barn was chosen to be converted into the delightful home it is today in order for the property to be put on the market, and as you will soon see, a fine job has been completed by all those involved. At night, the exterior downlights illuminate the stone façade with a warm, inviting glow.
Inside, you would be forgiven for forgetting you are in a building once used solely for agricultural purposes. The interior scheme is fresh and modern, with a relaxed palette that exemplifies life in the country. Modern downlights are camouflaged into the bright white walls, whilst the large glazed panels of the rear of the home flood the space with natural light during the day.
One of the main design features of the new internal conversion is the mezzanine level which greets us as we enter through the front door. The generous size of the barn allowed for two floors, and for a spacious double-height entrance. Glass balustrades allow light to freely bounce around the generously sized space, as we are given our first glimpse of the cantilevered staircase encased in a modern glass protrusion at the rear.
The tasteful and sensitive conversion was shortlisted for the Daily Telegraph House Building & Renovations Reader's Choice Award, as it's not hard to see why. Who couldn't imagine themselves in this home?
The kitchen is modern and sleek, opting for a neutral colour palette to ensure its design would appeal to a wide range of potential buyers, and will surpass any interior trends. The simple yet effective design uses clean lines and various material textures in its bauhaus-inspired design, which includes modern downlights to illuminate the space.
Finally, we can see up close the detail of the new staircase, which is housed in a glazed box that juts out from the house. Its unique position proves a staircase is certainly no longer a means from passing between two levels, but can become the focal feature of a house. The same white Artemide Talo wall lights keep the space bright well into the night.
