Unique bathroom wall designs

These bathroom walls are truly unique! They play with both texture and colour and create a look that feels fresh and new. The bold green wall brings the outside in, as it gives the illusion of being in a garden. This wall is adjoined to strong grey wall, featuring different size blocks that are also reminiscent of nature as they give the feeling of tree bark. Shelves are created within the bathroom wall simply with the placing of each block. On the opposite side of the bold green bathroom wall, classic marble is brought in. This evens out the look, ensuring the boldness of the other two walls is not too overpowering. The end result is a perfect balance of outside and inside.