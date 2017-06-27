Your browser is out-of-date.

Enjoy These 15 Quick and Budget-Friendly Home Projects while at Home

Palettenmöbel - Regal - No.-01 "Natur", starg starg Living roomShelves
If you have a little free time at your disposal, wouldn't you love to make the most of it by trying your hand at some easy DIY projects? If they could dramatically improve your home, so much the better and that's why we have found a few amazing ideas to share with you today. Interior designers will be the first to tell you that a well-executed DIY project can add instant charm and style to any room, from your bedroom through to your living room, but don't just take their word for it! Come and see how charming these projects are and see which ones you can see yourself having a bash at!

1. Save your old tin cans and give them a new lease of life, as pretty hanging vases. Just rinse them out first!

Wohnaccesoires, fair-art Steffen Karol fair-art Steffen Karol GardenPlant pots & vases
fair-art Steffen Karol

Wohnaccesoires

fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol

2. How about upcycling some old cardboard boxes to make sustainable shelving? You could even give them a lick of paint too.

Paperpop, PAPERPOP PAPERPOP HouseholdStorage Paper Grey
PAPERPOP

PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP

3. Old pallets are so easy to upcycle and we wouldn't sniff at a wall-mounted home bar! Imagine this in your man cave!

Palettenmöbel - Regal - No.-01 "Natur", starg starg Living roomShelves
starg

starg
starg
starg

4. Pop some castors on a wooden crate and enjoy some rustic and transportable storage! How perfect would this be, as a magazine rack alternative?

upcycling & objets trouves, christian hacker fotodesign christian hacker fotodesign HouseholdAccessories & decoration Engineered Wood Brown
christian hacker fotodesign

christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign

5. Making designer-inspired lighting has never been simpler, as you can use upmarket mineral water bottles! Love it!

Lamparas, J J BedroomAccessories & decoration
J

J
J
J

6. Don't chuck out that old piece of furniture that has seen better days, simply give it a shabby chic upcycle with some chalk paint and wax.

Trailing Flower Cushion Occipinti BedroomTextiles
Occipinti

Trailing Flower Cushion

Occipinti
Occipinti
Occipinti

7. Here's a fun idea for the kids! Grab some calk pens and let them go to town on their bedroom windows. Easy to clean off but fun for a day, this is a summer holiday plan that can't fail.

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint. Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Tektura Wallcoverings

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint.

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

8. You won't believe what a big difference some paint can make! Forget your walls though and think about more unusual items, such as radiators!

Radiators , Stelrad Stelrad Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Stelrad

Radiators

Stelrad
Stelrad
Stelrad

9. Simple wooden crates look amazing on your walls, as handy storage cubby holes. Everyone could have their own and customise it!

Kinderbad Pastel, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

10. Vintage apple and wine crates are so trendy right now, so how about using some as low-level floor seating and coffee tables? Trés chic!

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Another great idea for old pallets is to use them as pretty headboards for your beds. A lick of paint and they'll look so trendy!

Dormitorio matrimonial | RUSTICO Y ECLÉCTICO , G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Rustic style bedroom
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

12. Small changes can be wonderfully impactful, so a wall decal or simple mural design, above your bed, would make your bedroom really pop.

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

13. Vintage ladders make for incredible storage displays. Just lean them up against your walls and hang clothes, towels or even books on them!

Paris I, dmesure dmesure Classic style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

14. Speaking of books, how about using some of your tatty tomes to create some striking furniture? Wood glue will be your best friend here!

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu, BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu Living roomCupboards & sideboards
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

15. It's time to dig out all those vintage suitcases, to turn them into brilliant and unique bedside tables! Now this is something we REALLY want to try!

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more cool DIY ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Quick and easy DIY renovations.

Did you spot an idea here that you fancy trying?

