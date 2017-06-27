Your browser is out-of-date.

14 pro landscaping tips every novice gardener can try

press profile homify
Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden, Niwaki Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Loading admin actions …

If you want a perfect garden but don't have quite enough saved up in the coffers to hire a landscape architect just yet, there are a few brilliant pro tips that you can use to get things moving in the right direction! We've selected some easy-to-follow and simple-to-implement ideas for you today that will have your outdoor space bustling with life before you know it, and, if you want to hire someone next season, they will have a great jumping off point to work with! Let's see what you need to be doing to your garden!

1. Plant in numbers.

Traditional Garden Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

A top tip is to never just plant one of something, as it will stand out a little bit too much. Try to plant in threes, as a minimum, for a really rounded look.

2. Use repetition.

A Garden for Entertaining in Charlesworth Design Minimalist style garden firepit,sofa,boxballs,parasol,gabions,paving,terrace,patio,lawn,gardenroom
Charlesworth Design

A Garden for Entertaining in

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

Repeating certain motifs will always give your garden a designer finish. We think that topiaries are one of the best ways to embrace some sweet repetition. 

3. Choose plants that perform double duty.

Church Mill Grange Aralia Asian style garden Stone Grey
Aralia

Church Mill Grange

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Where possible, always make your plants work really hard in your garden. Whether you choose something that adds colour and scent, such as lavender, or use trees to create a full look and pockets of shade, make those natural additions do more!

4. Go for some bold contrasts.

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

Bold contrasts are wonderful in a garden and give such seasonal diversity as well. Vivid brights, rich greens and deep browns are all gorgeous together so mix and match!

5. Have a little fun.

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Training climbers is a really cool way to not only make more of the walls in your garden, but also create engaging and pretty displays. You could try something a little more creative and try to orchestrate some deliberate shapes.

6. Mix up your materials.

Japanese style planting Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Japanese style planting

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

All landscape architects seek to make good use of a wide variety of materials, so look to projects with pretty hardscaping, as well as luscious plants, for inspiration. Flagstones, pebbles and bark chippings all look superb together.

7. Experiment with geometry.

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fancy getting that perfectly executed garden aesthetic? Then you need to think about using some geometry! Angular designs always look so professionally laid out and with a spirit level and the right tools, it's easier than you might think to get those crisp edges.

8. Divide your space.

Circular lawns and traditional planting Unique Landscapes Country style garden traditional garden,country garden,lawn,circular lawn
Unique Landscapes

Circular lawns and traditional planting

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

For a really usable garden, it is a good idea to set out specific areas. Think about having a well manicured lawn, easy to maintain and compartmentalised beds and a separate patio, as this will make for a really defined outdoor area.

9. Trees and shrubs are always winners.

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden Bartholomew Landscaping Modern garden
Bartholomew Landscaping

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden

Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping

When you want your garden to look bedded-in and mature, shrubs and trees can be your best friend. They offer wonderful ground coverage and high-level shade, respectively, and look so chic.

10. Create little 'islands'.

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design Modern garden
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Garden Design Didsbury

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Even super low-maintenance or modern gardens need some beds and borders, but you can keep yours looking designer inspired by blocking them out as little islands of prettiness. These look especially great set in amongst paving slabs.

11. Play with different levels.

DE BEAUVOIR SQUARE, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Modern garden Concrete White
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

DE BEAUVOIR SQUARE

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Don;t see an uneven garden as a stumbling block to your landscaping dreams, as working over different levels can look utterly brilliant! Just be sure to spend some time on your step design!

12. Add some containers.

Japanese Style Garden Unique Landscapes Asian style garden
Unique Landscapes

Japanese Style Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

A smattering of stylish and upmarket containers will only ever amplify an already lovely garden, so don't be shy about investing in a few. You can plant your more delicate blooms in them, for easy movement when inclement weather threatens to impact on them.

13. Focus on textures.

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature Unique Landscapes Modern garden
Unique Landscapes

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

A few 'out there' plants will work wonders in your garden, in terms of adding some textural variation. Think about fluffy and spiky varieties that will instantly draw the eye!

14. Amp up the green!

Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Niwaki

Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden

Niwaki
Niwaki
Niwaki

Finally, for a landscape-architect-inspired garden, you really need to go all out with your greenery! Layer it, add in plenty of evergreens and fill all those gaps for a dramatic and inclusive finish!

For more garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: In an English country garden.

Which of these tips would really up the style factor in your garden?

