14 pro landscaping tips every novice gardener can try

If you want a perfect garden but don't have quite enough saved up in the coffers to hire a landscape architect just yet, there are a few brilliant pro tips that you can use to get things moving in the right direction! We've selected some easy-to-follow and simple-to-implement ideas for you today that will have your outdoor space bustling with life before you know it, and, if you want to hire someone next season, they will have a great jumping off point to work with! Let's see what you need to be doing to your garden!
A top tip is to never just plant one of something, as it will stand out a little bit too much. Try to plant in threes, as a minimum, for a really rounded look.
Repeating certain motifs will always give your garden a designer finish. We think that topiaries are one of the best ways to embrace some sweet repetition.
Where possible, always make your plants work really hard in your garden. Whether you choose something that adds colour and scent, such as lavender, or use trees to create a full look and pockets of shade, make those natural additions do more!
Bold contrasts are wonderful in a garden and give such seasonal diversity as well. Vivid brights, rich greens and deep browns are all gorgeous together so mix and match!
Training climbers is a really cool way to not only make more of the walls in your garden, but also create engaging and pretty displays. You could try something a little more creative and try to orchestrate some deliberate shapes.
All landscape architects seek to make good use of a wide variety of materials, so look to projects with pretty hardscaping, as well as luscious plants, for inspiration. Flagstones, pebbles and bark chippings all look superb together.
Fancy getting that perfectly executed garden aesthetic? Then you need to think about using some geometry! Angular designs always look so professionally laid out and with a spirit level and the right tools, it's easier than you might think to get those crisp edges.
For a really usable garden, it is a good idea to set out specific areas. Think about having a well manicured lawn, easy to maintain and compartmentalised beds and a separate patio, as this will make for a really defined outdoor area.
When you want your garden to look bedded-in and mature, shrubs and trees can be your best friend. They offer wonderful ground coverage and high-level shade, respectively, and look so chic.
Even super low-maintenance or modern gardens need some beds and borders, but you can keep yours looking designer inspired by blocking them out as little islands of prettiness. These look especially great set in amongst paving slabs.
Don;t see an uneven garden as a stumbling block to your landscaping dreams, as working over different levels can look utterly brilliant! Just be sure to spend some time on your step design!
A smattering of stylish and upmarket containers will only ever amplify an already lovely garden, so don't be shy about investing in a few. You can plant your more delicate blooms in them, for easy movement when inclement weather threatens to impact on them.
A few 'out there' plants will work wonders in your garden, in terms of adding some textural variation. Think about fluffy and spiky varieties that will instantly draw the eye!
Finally, for a landscape-architect-inspired garden, you really need to go all out with your greenery! Layer it, add in plenty of evergreens and fill all those gaps for a dramatic and inclusive finish!
For more garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: In an English country garden.