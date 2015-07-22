Looking to add a unique colour to a bathroom? Try purple. This bold colour can be integrated in a myriad of ways. Go big and add purple paint to a wall or several walls. Try purple lighting in a small corner of the room, or perhaps add touches of purple towels and finishes. A purple bathroom will add character to your entire home. Make your bathroom a space that is memorable and full of large personality and design. Be unique, bold, and playful. These designs will spark purple bathroom ideas galore, from big to small, to grandiose to minimalist.
A unique purple bathroom idea is to use creative lighting. The minimalist bathroom itself uses modern and neutral colours as the base. The purple lighting is in one corner of the bathroom, illuminating walls and the walk in shower. Confining the lighting to just one area makes the purple a focal point of the room, it looks like a piece of art and is not over powering. It gives the room a nice glow, adding a sense of mystery to the room and making it feel quite mature. It blends nicely with the cool colours of the rest of the bathroom while adding a huge punch of character and personality.
A great way to add purple to a bathroom is with subtle pops of colour. This bathroom here does purple subtly right. The bathroom is neutral, with light wood floors and a white tub, sink and toilet. What makes this bathroom unique is the great use of colour around the sink. The splash back uses bold purple to create a wow statement. The use of glass tiles with the colour makes the area seem to glow, reflecting the natural light from the windows. The eyes are instantly drawn to the colour, and it makes the bathroom as a whole look fun and fresh.
This bathroom goes all the way with the use of purple colour. The choice of shade is pivotal in this relaxing bathroom. The cool purple colour is used against all walls, and has a textured feel. The use of colour on three walls makes the space feel warm without feeling closed in. The purple plays well against the white of the bathroom vanity and wall lighting. The sleek mirrors aid in the modern bathroom appeal. The end result from this designer is a fresh, welcoming bathroom, that is a unique and practical purple bathroom idea.
Looking to add a touch of class and luxury to your purple bathroom idea? Try adding marble tiles with hints of purple design. These beautiful ties play with pattern and originality, as each one uses white and shades of purple in different designs. The purple veins of the marble add hints of luxury to the bathroom, and make the room feel very hotel and spa like. The colours go perfectly well with the whites of the rest of the bathroom finishes, which make the purple colours stand out even more.
Looking to integrate the colour purple in a very subtle but high impact way? Try adding a small strip of colour near the floor like this bathroom. The entire bathroom is designed with neutral colours of beige and whites, with classic silver finishes and a walk in shower in the center of the room. The classic wood door also feels classic and unassuming. The bathroom however leaves us with a nice surprise- a pop of bright lilac bordering the floor of the beige wall. This hint of colour is completely unexpected yet finishes the room quite nicely, bringing in much character and flavour into this bathroom.
This bathroom uses eye-catching artwork and tiles to integrate the colour purple into this bathroom. The bathroom tiles feature a variety of shades of purple ranging from deep purple to a soothing lilac colour. Opposite the white tub is a bold piece of abstract artwork. The art is comprised of bright purple that almost feels illuminated against the neutral walls. The artwork balances well with the purple hues of the tiles, and becomes a great centerpiece for this purple bathroom.
Looking to add purple to your bathroom design but don't want a large commitment? Try playing with bathroom towels. This bathroom integrates the use of purple nicely without going overboard. The bathroom is a very modern room, using neutral beige and minimalist design. The use of purple patterned towels adds pops of colour to the room without going overboard. The towels are a nice design, not solid but instead uses different shades of purple colour which goes nicely with the minimalist of the rest of the bathroom.
For a twist on the classic bathroom, use the ultimate classic tiles to integrate purple colour- subway style tiles. This bathroom is classic in every way, from the gold finishes, to the framed mirror and picture above the toilet. The lilac shower tiles adds a pop of modernity while still going with the classic theme. The shade of purple, a soothing lilac, makes the room feel very inviting and comfortable, like a favorite classic living room.
Ready to take the plunge to eye catching bold purple colour? Add a strong purple backsplash, like this bathroom. The shade is very fun and creative and feels very young and full of energy. The mirrored cabinets are a perfect compliment as they play against the purple well, making the colour stand out more and seem more consuming. The room has a strong feel, as if it is making a statement that this indeed will be the most memorable room in the house.
The purple integrated into this bathroom is more than just colour, but artwork itself. The bathroom starts out with neutral beige colour, perfect for the eye catching art work on the wall. The wall features small pops of colourful lines- greys, blacks and lilac. The colours play well with each other, and the lilac stands out against the neutrals and adds vibrancy to the wall. The end result is a focal point that is literally a work of art.