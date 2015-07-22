Purple bathroom ideas

A unique purple bathroom idea is to use creative lighting. The minimalist bathroom itself uses modern and neutral colours as the base. The purple lighting is in one corner of the bathroom, illuminating walls and the walk in shower. Confining the lighting to just one area makes the purple a focal point of the room, it looks like a piece of art and is not over powering. It gives the room a nice glow, adding a sense of mystery to the room and making it feel quite mature. It blends nicely with the cool colours of the rest of the bathroom while adding a huge punch of character and personality.