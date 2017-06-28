Before & after: this gloomy garden got a dazzling makeover

Not all gardens are fabulous from the word go, so if you look out into your outdoor space and roll your eyes at the state of it, take comfort from this beautiful project! What once was a desolate patch of patchy, burnt grass with a rotting shed has been transformed beyond belief by a talented landscape architect and we think you'll be making some serious notes when you see the pictures! Easy to maintain, impactful and making great use of elements already in place, this is a garden to motivate even the least green-fingered amongst you, so let's get started!
The lazy gardeners inside of us look at this and see a NIGHTMARE! We might have just thrown some grass seed down and hoped for the best, but that's why we aren't phenomenal landscape architects! Come and see what actually happened…
Imagine having access to this software! oh the things you could design, like this STUNNING garden! You can really appreciate how much available room there is to play with now and if the real life version of this design is even a tenth as pretty as the picture, what a success it will be!
Well… that drawing was less of a plan and more of a technical blueprint, as this finished project is the spitting image of what was proposed! Gabion walls, shapely grass, sleek decking and lovely borders all look amazing. Jealous? Us? We sure are!
The bark chips here are the perfect way to keep all the borders and beds super neat and free of unsightly weeds. Plus, as they age, the chips will take on different yet equally beautiful hues. What a great way to keep things natural.
How delightful to see that this original slice of wall has been left exposed. The naturally gorgeous stonework adds such a valuable dimension of texture and stops all of the black elements from looking too overbearing. Genius through and through.
